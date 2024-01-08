"What an honor" - Becky Lynch breaks character to praise former WWE rival

Becky Lynch has broken character to praise a former WWE rival and revealed that it was an honor to share the ring with her.

Big Time Becks suffered a major loss on the Day 1 edition of RAW in a rivalry that was five years in the making. Ahead of Survivor Series 2018, Nia Jax accidentally busted Lynch open with a punch to the face, and the injury caused her to miss the premium live event.

However, the moment also increased the popularity of The Man character, as Lynch was shown with a bloody face posing in the crowd. The former Women's Champion was confident heading into her match against Nia Jax last Monday night but was soundly defeated by The Irresistible Force.

Becky Lynch also had a rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus last year, which culminated at Payback 2023. Lynch picked up the victory in the Steel Cage match at the premium live event, and then Zoey Stark betrayed Stratus following the bout.

Speaking on the Casual Podcast with Brad Tate, Becky Lynch broke character to praise her former rival and revealed the Steel Cage match at Payback was one her favorites of her career.

"I think it's always going to be a little bit mind-blowing, growing up as a fan of somebody, that you get to work alongside them. It was incredible. We've said for many years that she's [Trish Stratus] one of the greatest of all time and she proved it through sheer work ethic and fearlessness. I am so proud of that cage match we had at Payback. I think it's one of my favorite matches that I've ever had, and what an honor to be able to do that with Trish Stratus," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Former WWE writer thought the rivalry between Nia Jax and Becky Lynch was predictable

Vince Russo recently claimed that the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax was predictable on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show in December 2023, Vince Russo criticized the storyline and claimed that everyone knew that Becky Lynch was going to win the match. Russo was sure that Lynch was going to emerge victorious, but in the end, it was Nia Jax who stood tall.

"Who's going over? [Becky] Okay, we already know that. So, none of this matters. It doesn't matter. You know Becky's going over. So, who cares? Everything on this show, you know who's going over. Every single thing on this show." [From 10:36 onwards]

Becky Lynch had a brief stare-down with Rhea Ripley last year, hinting that the two stars could have a rivalry down the line.

The Man has already declared for the Women's Royal Rumble, and it will be interesting to see if she can punch her ticket to WWE WrestleMania 40 by winning the match on January 27.

