"Wild," "Worst" - Fans polarized by John Cena securing top spot over former WWE Champion

John Cena's short return in 2023 was warmly received by WWE Universe. However, Cena is no longer the polarizing figure he once was. Be that as it may, a new list of surprise entrants in Rumble matches put together by WWE was blasted by fans for putting The Cenation Leader's Royal Rumble return in 2008 in the top spot.

As unpredictable as it was at the time, Cena's comeback does not deserve to trump the return of The Rated-R Superstar Edge, per fans. The latter's 2020 appearance was not only a shocker, but it happened after a career-ending neck injury that took nine years from his professional wrestling life.

Check out the full list and fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some of the most unexpected and heart-stopping moments of Royal Rumble were the appearances of AJ Styles in 2016, Rey Mysterio in 2018, and Edge in 2020, made clear by the fanbase.

As seen above, the outrage online is predominantly owing to the low ranking of the now-AEW star.

John Cena is ready to retire from World Wrestling Entertainment

Many WWE Superstars have moved from the wrestling scene into other areas of show business. Most recently, Chavo Guerrero expressed a desire to direct a movie. In the case of John Cena, he has been featured in several high-profile Hollywood motion pictures already in the last decade.

While speaking to People Magazine recently, Cena disclosed that he is willing to listen to a proposal by the global juggernaut for how his career will end:

"I just want to do what’s best for the company. If it's a big final match or if it's just a final match, or however I can be integrated into the product to let everyone know that this chapter is over, I'm willing to listen to what WWE has to say," he said.

Randy Orton disclosed last week on The Bump that he hopes to face John Cena at WrestleMania with the top prize of WWE on the line. However, The Viper added that he has no idea how that will pan out. Nonetheless, he made it clear that it is his biggest dream match.

What are the chances of one final Road to WrestleMania for John Cena in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.