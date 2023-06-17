"Will you marry me and have my kids?" - Ex-WWE star Mandy Rose responds to fan's proposal

Former WWE Superstar recently responded to a fan's marriage proposal on Instagram.

Rose joined the Stamford-based company in 2015 after participating in Tough Enough. She spent about seven years as an active competitor on SmackDown, Monday Night RAW, and NXT, during which she held the NXT Women's Championship. However, she was released from her contract last December due to the content she shared on her FanTime page.

During a Q&A session on Rose's Instagram stories, a fan proposed to the former NXT Women's Champion. The 32-year-old responded by telling him that she was engaged.

"Are you married? If not, will you marry me and have my kids?" The fan asked. "I'm engaged [shows the ring], sorry [kiss]," she responded. [From 03:02 to 03:08]

Mandy Rose is engaged to former WWE star Tino Sabbatelli

Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli first met in the WWE Performance Center while the former NXT Women's Champion competed in Tough Enough. The two became friends as Rose was then engaged. However, they started dating in 2018 after the 32-year-old broke up with her ex-fiancé.

The couple dated for about two years before announcing their engagement in September 2022, three months before Rose was released from the Stamford-based company. The former NXT Women's Champion recently disclosed that she and her fiance will have their wedding in the fall of 2024.

Rose, who got released because of her FanTime content, previously disclosed in an interview with The Sessions what her fiancé refuses to let her do on her page.

"I'm very very lucky because he's extremely confident in his own skin. He knows that, you know, I'm not gonna leave him for anyone on FanTime [laughs]. Sorry guys. So, he's just very comfortable and he's very supportive and he knows that, I mean this is very lucrative for me. And of course there's some lines we draw though. Like he's not ok with me going out there and showing, you know, full nudity and stuff like that. Not that I will do that. But I show him stuff. We go through things together," she said.

