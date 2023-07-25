Wrestling veteran sends message to WWE regarding "underutilized" RAW star

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently urged WWE to let current Monday Night RAW star Ricochet loose.

After working for different promotions, Ricochet signed with the Stamford-based company in 2018. He has since won several titles, including the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Title, and the North American Championship. The 34-year-old is currently active on RAW.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed Ricochet's current status in WWE. He urged the company to let the high-flyer loose. Meanwhile, he also pointed out that the RAW star has to improve his promo skills.

"Here's the thing with Trevor [Ricochet]. When I was working with him in Lucha Underground, bro, they need to let him loose. There's nobody in NXT or any of the two brands that can do what he can do. He does some incredible sh*t. And I always said that after Rey [Mysterio], he'd be the next great high flyer. And they have corralled him in, you know, and he can do really cool sh*t," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"Let him loose. That's what I would do. There's really good basis there that would make him look good and help him. And number two, he needs to get better at his promos. But he's great. But believe me when I say this Disco, they're underutilizing him. This guys is a incredible incredible talent." [14:24 - 15:08]

A WWE Hall of Famer disclosed that he would've loved to wrestle Ricochet. Check out his comments here.

Ricochet will face Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam

Since Money in the Bank, Ricochet and Logan Paul have been feuding. The two superstars are scheduled to square off in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam.

Speaking on After The Bell, Corey Graves disclosed that he believes Ricochet needs to defeat the popular YouTuber at SummerSlam to represent the WWE locker room.

"Logan Paul stole that segment. Logan Paul, without ever even stepping foot in the ring had complete control of the WWE Universe. He even said so. He said, 'Ricochet, this is your promo, and even the chants are about me'. I think Logan Paul is feeling himself right now, and to me, the onus is now on Ricochet to be that guy. To represent all of the superstars in the locker room who would love to have a spot at SummerSlam or in the Money in the Bank ladder match, or at WrestleMania," he said.

Ricochet subtly paid tribute to a retired 58-year-old legend on RAW against Logan Paul. Check out the details here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here