Wrestling veteran urges Triple H to promote second-generation star to the WWE main roster

WCW legend Disco Inferno believes current WWE CCO Triple H should call up NXT Champion Bron Breakker to the main roster.

Breakker followed in his father's footsteps and signed with the Stamford-based company in February 2021. Since then, Rick Steiner's son has become one of the top stars in NXT. The 25-year-old is now in his second reign as NXT Champion. He has held the title for 240 days so far.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno addressed why Triple H has not called up some NXT stars to the main roster. He suggested Breakker should move to Monday Night RAW or SmackDown.

"I just don't think they bring those guys up until they think they're ready for the show. Like they think they're probably still a little bit green, you know, 'cause Bron Breakker should be on the main roster," he said. (0:40 - 0:50)

Bron Breakker is one of five children of WWE Superstars currently working in developmental. Check out the list here.

Bron Breakker is currently dating fellow WWE NXT star Cora Jade

In January 2021, Cora Jade signed with WWE. While she previously dated former NXT star Trey Baxter, the 21-year-old revealed earlier this year that she is now in a relationship with Bron Breakker.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion opened up about her romance with the current NXT Champion.

"He's great. We were just friends for a while here at the PC, just as friends. And then we started dating sometime in the summer a few months ago. But he's great. He obviously has family in wrestling like you just mentioned, but he himself didn't come from wrestling, he was in the NFL. So it's cool to be able to see his progression as well, because I always joke with him all the time and I tell him that he's going to learn from me, because I've been wrestling longer than him. So I always joke with him about that. But just to pick on him." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

There are five possible reasons Bron Breakker might be the one to beat Roman Reigns. Check them out here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes