WWE announces a non-title match, contract signing segment, and more for RAW

The build to WrestleMania 37 will continue on the next episode of RAW, and WWE has already made a few announcements for the upcoming show.

Riddle will face Sheamus in a non-title match, and the reigning United States champion will be seeking retribution after The Celtic Warrior attacked him backstage. WWE had the following to note in its preview for the match:

"Was it something he said, bro? After Sheamus slugged Riddle right in the gut with his own scooter, the United States Champion seeks some payback this Monday as he is set to square off with The Celtic Warrior in a non-title match on Raw. Does The Original Bro have what it takes to put another notch in his win column, or will Sheamus get the best of him once more?"

As reported earlier, Riddle is rumored to defend his United States Title against Sheamus at WrestleMania 37, and WWE should officially confirm the match after the non-title clash on RAW.

Also announced for the next episode of RAW is a contract signing segment featuring the two women who will compete at WrestleMania 37 for the Red brand's women's title.

Rhea Ripley and Asuka will sign on the dotted line ahead of their WrestleMania match. Like a typical contract signing segment in WWE, expect fireworks in this one as well.

WWE had posted the following about the segment on their RAW preview:

"Rhea Ripley wasted no time making an impact on Raw, immediately setting her sights on Asuka's Raw Women's Title. The Nightmare and The Empress will both be live on Raw this Monday to make their WrestleMania showdown official with a contract signing. What will unfold when these two step into the same ring less than two weeks from The Show of Shows?"

What's next for Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania 37 feud on RAW?

The WWE Championship storyline for WrestleMania 37 will also witness its next chapter. Bobby Lashley has offered a title shot to the superstar who manages to take out Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania 37.

WWE dropped teasers regarding the angle in its preview:

"Drew McIntyre just might have a target on his back. After Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander came up short last week, Bobby Lashley issued a challenge to the WWE locker room to anyone who can take out McIntyre before WrestleMania. In return, the Superstar who takes it upon himself to do so will receive a WWE Championship opportunity against The All Mighty. Will anyone take up Lashley on his offer? McIntyre intends to find out exactly that."

As noted, the Scottish Warrior has a target on his back, and RAW would ideally focus on the angle throughout the night. Which superstar will accept Bobby Lashley's offer? How will Drew McIntyre deal with all the unwanted attention?

There is only one way to find out! Don't forget to catch the next episode of RAW here with us on Sportskeeda Wrestling.