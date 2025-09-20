WWE Championship to main event Wrestlepalooza

With a jam-packed WWE main event possibilities for Wrestlepalooza, Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre may be closing the premium live event.

The promotion's first PLE associated with ESPN takes place tomorrow night, with Wrestlepalooza: Indianapolis. Brock Lesnar makes his in-ring return after a two-year absence, taking on rival John Cena in one of the GOAT's final matches. AJ Lee also steps back into the squared circle over a decade since her final WWE match, and will team with her husband CM Punk against the Monday Night RAW It Couple, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY will also clash for the vacant Women's World Championship.

While Lesnar and Cena will kick Wrestlepalooza off, it will be Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes who will likely close the night out with Drew McIntyre. According to WrestleVotes, The American Nightmare goes one-on-one with The Scottish Psychopath in the main event.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Sources confirms the main event for WrestlePalooza tomorrow night will be Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship.

The McIntyre-Rhodes feud has been highly tense, though McIntyre has been carrying it as Rhodes has been off filming for Street Fighter in recent weeks.

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre to sign WWE Title contract on SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes returned to SmackDown last week after a five-week absence. On the August 8 episode, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul lost to Cody and John Cena via DQ, but McIntyre continued to batter the champion. Rhodes was Claymored through the announcer's desk and written off TV.

Since then, McIntyre has been feuding with Rhodes' longtime mentor, Randy Orton. Last week, after a victory over Orton, McIntyre was set to demolish the Legend Killer, but Cody Rhodes returned to make the save.

Tonight, the two will meet face-to-face for the contract signing of their Undisputed Championship match. Surely nothing physical will happen tonight, and the tables will remain intact. Right?

Probably not. McIntyre's rage has been unstoppable in recent years, and Rhodes has shown the ability to match his opponents' brutality when needed. The question is who will stand above the other tonight, and who will have their hand raised tomorrow night? We'll know very soon.

