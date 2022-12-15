WWE Hall of Famer shuts Ric Flair on insulting his greatest accomplishment in wrestling history

WCW and WWE legend Eric Bischoff had bitter words for Ric Flair as he insulted Bischoff's most significant accomplishment in pro wrestling history i.e. defeating WWE RAW in ratings.

Between September 1995 and March 2001, WWE RAW and WCW Nitro had a feud over the highest ratings. WWE has repeatedly stated that they defeated Bischoff's WCW because of wise business and booking decisions, which forced the promotion to fold. However, Bischoff's Nitro had the upper hand in the wrestling war for 83 weeks due to his booking.

However, on the latest episode of Flair's To Be The Man podcast, he delivered a scathing assessment of Bischoff's managerial abilities. The Nature Boy claimed that, far from outwitting Vince McMahon during the 'Monday Night Wars,' Bischoff bought 83 weeks of success with Ted Turner's money.

The WCW legend has now slammed Ric Flair's words. He aggressively stated that it wasn't Flair and his Four Horsemen stable that gave WCW success over WWE and that he needed to get over it.

"Ric will never get over the fact that it took the nWo, DDP, Goldberg, and others to finally get WCW to profit and to beat WWE at their own game. It wasn't @RicFlairNatrBoy, the 4H or any of the previous WCW 'stars'. Get over it Ric. Enjoy your life," Eric Bischoff tweeted.

You can check out Bischoff's tweet below:

WWE manager Teddy Long spoke about Ric Flair's massive ego

The feud between the WWE Hall of Famers stemmed from their time in WCW in the late 1990s. While the former WCW executive claims to have launched Ric Flair's career, the 16-time World Champion recently called Bischoff an "arrogant prick" with no friends.

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long discussed the heated off-screen rivalry between Flair and Bischoff on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One. The legendary WWE manager joked Bischoff might know something about Ric Flair that others didn't and revealed that the latter has an ego that could be catastrophic.

"I love Eric to death; he's a great guy. But maybe he knows something about Flair that you and I don't know... Well, you know, that's Flair. Man has an ego as big as Mount Everest. You just never know what he's gonna say, what he's gonna do," Teddy Long said.

You can check out the full video below:

Considering the ever-growing resentment the two WWE Hall of Famers appear to have for one another, it's safe to assume their online feud will not end soon.

What do you think of Ric Flair's assessment of Eric Bischoff's "83 weeks" triumph achievement? Sound off in the comments section below.

