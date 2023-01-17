WWE has some interesting plans for 33-year-old former Champion on RAW - Reports

WWE appears to have interesting plans set for former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross.

The 33-year-old shocked the world when she won the 24/7 Championship and immediately tossed it in the trash. She last wrestled on WWE RAW on the December 5, 2022, episode in a Triple Threat match against Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch.

Cross has seemingly reverted to her unhinged persona and many fans are hopeful that a SAnitY reunion will happen shortly. SAnitY was a popular faction in NXT led by Eric Young. The group did not find success on the main roster, but rumors of a reunion began after the company reportedly brought back Eric Young.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE has produced an intriguing item for Nikki Cross' character on the red brand. The company produced a drawing for the former champion to be featured in an upcoming angle.

Former WWE Superstar Alex Tischer discloses when he knew SAnitY was buried

Alex Tischer, formerly known as Alexander Wolfe in SAnitY, recently shared when he figured out that the faction was going to fail on the main roster.

The group battled The Miz on the April 2, 2019, episode of WWE SmackDown in a Handicap match. The A-Lister defeated Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe one-by-one simply to make The Miz look strong heading into his Falls Count Anywhere match against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35.

Speaking to Steve Fall on NBC Ten Count, Tischer disclosed that he knew SAnitY was done following the Handicap match against The Miz:

"To the NXT UK thing, that was career-saving for me because we’d [SAnitY] been dead in the water in the main event. Just losing to The Miz, one against three. So nothing against The Miz. Awesome guy and very creative. To this day, one of the most constant superstars there but, his character’s not really a badass so beating three psychos, big achievement in my mind. But, you do what you’re gonna do, you have to be a professional. In that case, we knew that’s the burial right there now."[H/T:Post Wrestling]

Nikki Cross was part of Damage CTRL's WarGames team at Survivor Series last November but has been used sparingly on television ever since. It will be interesting to see if a new storyline leads to more air time for Nikki Cross on the red brand.

