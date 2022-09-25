"Her smile was just radiating" - WWE legend Booker T praises Saraya (Paige) following her debut in AEW

WWE legend Booker T had some kind words for Saraya (formerly known as Paige) after her debut for All Elite Wrestling at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Saraya departed from the company in July earlier this year. She revealed that it was the company's decision not to re-sign her during a Twitch stream. The 30-year-old debuted following a Fatal Four-Way match for the Interim AEW Women's Championships.

Former WWE Superstar Toni Storm emerged victorious in the match but was attacked from behind by Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb. Saraya arrived to make the save, and the heels retreated.

Speaking on Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T complimented Saraya and noted that he predicted a couple of months ago that we would see Paige back inside the squared circle very soon. The 57-year-old added that it was a great way for Saraya to debut in the company.

"Arthur Ashe Stadium, nice crowd, big pop. You could tell she was happy, you know, that smile was just radiating through the arena. So yeah man, I'm glad to see her back. Me personally, Paige has always been one of my favorites. She's always been that chick, so I'm just glad to see her back seriously." [17:58 - 18:20]

Booker T on working with Paige on WWE Backstage

WWE Backstage was a talk show featuring Renee Young, CM Punk, Paige, Booker T, and other guests. The show aired for two seasons before being canceled on January 30, 2021.

Booker spoke about his time working with Paige on Backstage and said it was like a night off working with her. He brought up a time where he got Paige in trouble for making a joke.

"I'm serious, it was like a night off working with Paige. I remember getting her in trouble one night because I told her to introduce me as 'The OG mother from the hood'. She got so much heat on social media man, people was blowing her up. I had to actually go out and defend her to say 'come on I told her to say that'. That was all me. She wouldn't have thought of anything like that." [18:33 - 19:01]

Booker T really did predict that Saraya would return to the squared circle following her exit from the company earlier this year. He referred to the 30-year-old as "one of a kind" and you can check out those comments here.

