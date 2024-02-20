WWE legend responds to Adam Pearce's request for one more match

WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce has revealed on social media that he would love to get back into the ring against a legend one more time.

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will air live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. There are several big matches scheduled for tonight as the promotion gets set for Elimination Chamber 2024 this Saturday night in Perth, Australia.

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will be kicking off tonight's show with a grudge match. Chad Gable and Ivar are scheduled to reignite their rivalry, and Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. There will also be a Battle Royal tonight to determine the last star to enter the Women's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday night.

Yesterday, Adam Pearce took to social media to praise X-Pac (Sean Waltman) and admitted that he would drop everything to wrestle him one last time:

"Feeling sentimental. @TheRealXPac is on the extremely short list of brothers I’d drop everything to wrestle one more time 🙏," Adam Pearce wrote.

Waltman took to social media to respond today and said that he would do the same. The legend referred to Pearce as his friend, as seen in his post below:

"Yeah, me too! ❤️ U, my friend!", he wrote.

WWE RAW star reveals he is happy to see Ivy Nile get a push

The Creed Brothers' Brutus Creed recently shared that he was excited to see Ivy Nile get a push on the red brand. Ivy Nile battled Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW and put up a solid fight against The Eradicator.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview last month, Brutus Creed was happy to see Ivy Nile shine on Adam Pearce's WWE RAW. He pointed out that she was more in the background in NXT, but now she is finally getting opportunities on the main roster:

"Ivy [Nile] is finally shining. In NXT, I feel like she was more in the background, but now they're giving her opportunities, and she's taking full advantage of them. I love to see it. She's part of the family, too. Just because my brother and I are family doesn't mean she can't be a part of it. She's doing really well. In terms of our debut, I didn't even have time to digest it because we had to fly back to NXT to wrestle another match... And then I finally was lying in bed, just looking up at the ceiling like, 'Oh cr*p, we did that.' I loved it, it was awesome." [3:51-4:18]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Sean Waltman has not competed in a match since his loss to Joey Janela at GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break last March. It will be interesting to see if the WWE legend decides to return to the ring once again in 2024.

