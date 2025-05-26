WWE legend could return after John Cena refuses to defend his title against Cody Rhodes, says analyst

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is hellbent on ruining wrestling for fans before his career is done and dusted. However, Cody Rhodes is now back with a vengeance to prevent that from happening.

Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts recently pitched an interesting storyline idea, involving WWE legend Randy Orton, for the two men heading into SummerSlam 2025. The American Nightmare finally got some revenge of sorts when he ruined The Cenation Leader's plans of helping Logan Paul dethrone Jey Uso as World Heavyweight Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Rhodes will now team up with Uso to face Cena and Paul in a tag team match at Money in the Bank on June 7. Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said the only reason WWE set up the tag team match was so that The American Nightmare could pin Cena and even the score.

"I feel like the reason to have this tag team match is because Cody Rhodes can pin John Cena, and in this tag team match, that is exactly what should happen. Not pin Logan Paul, not Jey pin Logan, not Jey pin John, [and] not Cody pin Logan. I want to see Cody Rhodes pin John Cena in this tag team match. All of a sudden, Cody Rhodes has back... that loss that he suffered at WrestleMania. Now, if that does happen, does that mean we go to SummerSlam with John Cena and Cody Rhodes? Clearly, we're going to have another John Cena and Cody Rhodes match," he said.

The WWE analyst said a rematch between Cena and Rhodes was inevitable, and it could result in a title change. However, he thinks the Triple H-led creative team may extend their rivalry by inserting Randy Orton into the storyline if John Cena refuses to face Cody Rhodes again. The Viper has yet to appear on weekly programming since failing to dethrone The Unseen 17 at Backlash 2025.

"I would think that John Cena-Cody Rhodes is the moment when John Cena loses the title. SummerSlam feels early to me. Maybe the idea is that Cody Rhodes pins John Cena at Money in the Bank in two weeks, and then John Cena spends some time telling Cody Rhodes that he has not earned it. There is no automatic rematch clause, and he has not earned it, and that's when you bring Randy back. And Randy says, 'I don't think you should get a rematch with John Cena. I want to rematch with John Cena.' And maybe you do Cody and Randy before Cody can get a rematch with John Cena." [From 18:43 to 20:35]

You can check out the full episode below:

R-Truth reacts after his loss to John Cena at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

In a backstage video posted on WWE's Instagram, R-Truth commented on his non-title match against John Cena at SNME XXXIX and recalled the moment when The Last Real Champion hesitated to hit him with the belt.

Cena's mannerism gave the 53-year-old a glimmer of hope that his childhood hero could turn into a good guy again.

"I saw something in his eyes, like, he had an opportunity to take advantage of me, and he didn't do it! So he ain't all the way gone. That's my childhood hero. That's my brother!" he said.

It will be interesting to see if Cena turns babyface before riding off into the sunset in December 2025.

