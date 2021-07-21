WWE News Roundup: Bold idea to involve Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso in "alcoholic" angle, 2 RAW Superstars facing "big-time heat" backstage, why Goldberg returned? (21 July 2021)

WWE kickstarted the week with a solid Money in the Bank pay-per-view. A lot has happened since then, especially in terms of big returns and title changes. The promotion has now set its sights on SummerSlam 2021, and there are quite a few exciting developments to note.

From controversial bookings to real-life heat, a lot has been reported lately. However, we also saw some incredibly wholesome moments unfold in the WWE Universe.

Here, we look at the top stories that have ruled the WWE headlines over the last few days.

#6 Vince Russo pitches a bold WWE storyline involving Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso

Controversial WWE angle involving Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso on SmackDown

On Sunday, WWE RAW Superstar Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against Edge at Money in the Bank 2021. The pay-per-view also saw the SmackDown Tag Team Championships change hands as The Usos defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio for their titles. The Bloodline walked out of the event with all the gold, but some fans were unhappy with the booking.

The only two constants in the @WWE Universe.



They all come back.

They all acknowledge me.



Nothing’s different. #AndStill #MITB — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 19, 2021

Jimmy Uso was recently arrested under DUI charges. His championship win at Money in the Bank 2021 led fans into questioning the promotion’s leniency towards the issue. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo suggested that the creative team should have involved Jimmy’s real-life incident in the storyline to draw more heat towards Roman Reigns.

He said that WWE could have had Jimmy Uso admit to his battle against alcoholism in a bid to seek help. However, Reigns could have attacked him instead of showing sympathy, and that would have worked well for both the superstars on WWE SmackDown. Here’s what Vince Russo had to say:

"Bro, what about, and I don't even watch SmackDown. But what about Reigns reprimanding him, and then Uso breaks down and just says, 'Listen, man, you know, I've got an issue, man. I'm an addict, man. I'm an alcoholic, bro.' Like he really breaks down. 'I've tried, I've gone to rehab. I've done this, and I've done that, man. What do you want me to do? I'm sick!'"

“Do you know what I'm saying? And then Reigns beats the crap out of him. Do you know what I'm saying? You could have actually done the angle and put more heat on Reigns for it," explained Vince Russo. You know, bro, it's funny because you hear about 'Oh, they are PG, because we have stockholders now, this and that.' Well, I guess the stockholders don't matter in a case like this," added Russo.

Russo further stated that respectfully addressing the incident and using it cleverly would have made people respect the show. Roman Reigns is currently expected to kickstart a feud with John Cena, who returned and challenged The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2021. Meanwhile, The Usos might continue their title feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

#5 Two WWE RAW Superstars are reportedly facing “big-time” heat backstage

Keith Lee didn't have the best return on WWE RAW

Vince Russo revealed the backstage statuses of two WWE Superstars on the latest Legion of RAW episode. He stated that Keith Lee and Mia Yim have real-life heat backstage. Russo compared their situation to that of former WWE Superstars Rusev and Lana. He was quoted saying:

"Big-time heat on that couple. They've got Lana-Rusev heat," Russo revealed."

Both Yim and Lee spent most of this year off WWE TV. The latter made a surprise return on RAW earlier this week and answered Bobby Lashley’s open challenge. Unfortunately for him, Lee lost his first match back on the Red brand in five months.

