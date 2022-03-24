WWE News Roundup: Brock Lesnar’s big gesture for his replacement, former champion makes a bold WrestleMania claim, Windham Rotunda's (Bray Wyatt) future plans

Welcome to today's edition of WWE News Roundup. This list includes backstage details about Brock Lesnar's interaction with a future star and John Cena's unique method of pushing budding talents.

Top SmackDown Superstars shared their take on the potential WrestleMania plans in store for them. Finally, we learned about a former world champion's plans.

Here, we look at the biggest stories that have dominated the headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Gable Steveson reveals Brock Lesnar's reaction to his victory

WWE star Gable Steveson recently revealed that Brock Lesnar was one of the first to congratulate him on winning his second NCAA Division I national title. Not only that, but The Beast Incarnate also praised Stevenson's recent interview.

Steveson shared the details of Lesnar's immediate wishes on the latest edition of The MMA Hour and said:

"Oh yeah, he was one of the first. Like immediately, he said, 'Great job.' Congratulating me on my good interview too."

Gable Steveson signed with the company in September last year and was drafted to RAW during the 2021 Draft. Backstage reports have stated that the company sees him as Brock Lesnar's long-term replacement.

While the Olympian is yet to make his in-ring debut, it is great to know that the reigning WWE Champion supports his journey.

#4 Drew McIntyre compares his WrestleMania 38 match to Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

Drew McIntrye wants his revenge against Happy Corbin at WrestleMania

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is set to face Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38. The Scottish Warrior insists his match is as important as other big bouts on the card like Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar.

McIntyre has been feuding with Corbin over the last few months. He discussed the importance of his upcoming match during his latest appearance on The Bump and said:

"I guess if you look at my WrestleMania matches since I returned to WWE, it started with a big match with Roman, and then I defeated Brock for the WWE Championship the following and fought for the WWE Championship against Lashley last year, then this year it is Corbin. A lot of people might think one of these is not like the other, but at the same time, this one is as big as the others."

McIntyre also insisted that he wants to embarrass Corbin at The Grandest Stage Them All. He blames the latter for trying to end his career during the backstage attack and hopes to get his WrestleMania moment by making the former Money in the Bank winner pay for his actions.

#3 Former WWE star reveals Windham Rotunda's (Bray Wyatt) future plans

What's next for Bray Wyatt?

Former WWE star EC3 recently stated that he would love to have Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) in his Control Your Narrative promotion. However, he also revealed that Rotunda is taking time away from wrestling to pursue other options.

"Umm, laying the trap! It's kind of things I wouldn't mind seeing, but I know he is going to be taking time away from wrestling, and he wants to pursue other options, and I understand why, and kudos to him. Would I love to? I think we can make incredible art together," stated EC3.

Fans were curious to know about Windham Rotunda's potential involvement with CYN considering that former Wyatt Family members Braun Strowman and Erick Redbeard are in the company.

#2 Reason why Becky Lynch was frustrated during her conversation with WWE legend John Cena

Becky Lynch recently revealed details of her conversation with John Cena. She recalled how it used to make her angry when Cena constantly asked her to define her gimmick.

The RAW Women's Champion explained John Cena's idea behind helping upcoming talents with their portrayal in detail during the latest episode of Colin Murray's Midnight Meets show. Becky Lynch said that she used to describe herself as an underdog and revealed Cena's response.

"John Cena used to always ask me whenever I'd ask him for advice, 'Who are you? Who are you?' I used to get so p****d off. 'Well, I'm, you know, a freakin' underdog that fights.' 'Yeah, that's fine, we have lots of them. Who are you?' So I was always, always, always trying to figure out that answer," said Becky Lynch.

Big Time Becks is far from being an underdog in the company today. She is now one of the biggest superstars in WWE and is preparing for a crucial title match at WrestleMania 38.

#1 Kofi Kingston waiting for King Woods' return ahead of WWE WrestleMania 38

Kofi Kingston is desperately waiting for King Woods' return

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has no match scheduled for WrestleMania 38. The New Day member revealed that he is waiting for King Woods' return to see what's in store for the duo at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

He spoke about the King of the Ring's potential return and said:

"With regards to what I'm going to be doing at WrestleMania, I don't know, I'm not sure. Hopefully, [Xavier] Woods will be back and we can mix it up with some of these tag teams out there. Everything is up in the air, you never know what is going to happen leading up to WrestleMania. That's why it's so exciting right now because we really just don't know."

Woods is currently ruled out of action due to an injury, and so is Big E. In their absence, Kingston was left alone to face the trio of Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland on SmackDown.

Interestingly, Butch has taken a particular interest in attacking Kofi Kingston, but the dynamic could soon change when King Woods returns.

