WWE News Roundup: Top name set sights on Roman Reigns' world championships, Female star wants to join The Bloodline

Shinsuke Nakamura returned to WWE programming on this week's SmackDown after five months. The King of Strong Style secured a convincing victory over Madcap Moss in his return match.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura sets his sights on Roman Reigns' championship

Shinsuke Nakamura looked set to go after Roman Reigns during the initial days of the latter's run as the Universal Champion. However, the feud between the two abruptly dropped.

After his victory over Madcap Moss on SmackDown, the former NXT Champion made it clear that he wants the big prize:

"I need some meat. I need a great opponent. Also, I aim the world title from day 1," said Nakamura.

The King of Strong Style might have to go through Karrion Kross before a shot at Roman Reigns' championship, as the Doomwalker targeted Nakamura after his win on the blue brand.

#3. Female WWE veteran wants to join The Bloodline

The Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions in WWE history, led by Roman Reigns. The group, however, currently lacks a female presence. Many hoped that Naomi would join her husband, Jimmy Uso, in the heel faction, but that didn't happen.

Naomi's former colleague Summer Rae, however, is open to the idea of joining The Bloodline. The veteran recently stated that she wishes she were a Uso before asking Naomi to hook her up:

"Honestly, I wish I was an Uso. @TheTrinity_Fatu what can you do for me sis?" she wrote.

#2. Rhea Ripley announced that her grandmother passed away

In one of the most tragic news of the day, Rhea Ripley announced that her grandmother had passed away on Thursday night. Despite the setback, The Nightmare was present on this week's SmackDown.

"Thursday night I lost one of my favorite people. Nonna, Im going to miss your strong loving hugs & your little sassy cheeky attitude. It’s so hard saying goodbye, but being able to see you again in Feb was the highlight of my year. I miss you & I love you with all my heart," wrote Ripley.

Rhea Ripley looks on course to face Zelina Vega in the coming time. The match between the two could take place at the upcoming Backlash PLE.

#1. Drew McIntyre makes a massive change to his Twitter account

Drew McIntyre is in the final few months of his contract with WWE. It has previously been reported that an agreement between the two parties is far off.

Amid all the speculation, the former WWE Champion blackened out his Twitter profile and deleted his bio, which had references to the Stamford-based promotion. McIntyre's actions sent fans into a frenzy, with many fearing that the Scottish Warrior may not renew his contract.

Drew McIntyre has blacked out his Twitter

It's still unclear if McIntyre's move is part of an upcoming storyline or if the former WWE Champion is leaving the company.

