“You can’t be half pregnant, you’re either in or you’re not”- WWE veteran lays into Edge's promo on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently opened up on Edge and Liv Morgan's promos on Monday Night RAW.

Liv Morgan was involved in a promo battle with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch where she mentioned that The Man's Big Paycheck was the reason why her friends weren't there in WWE anymore. Later, Edge name-dropped John Morrison (who was recently released from the company) in his promo battle against The Miz.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo was critical of WWE for not going the distance with those promos.

"See bro, that's the thing. They throw something out there and they think that the audience at home is going to go, 'Oh, wow!' The one thing Vince always taught me and I've said this a million times (...) You can't be half pregnant, you're either in or you're not. If Liv is gonna go there, then you have to go there. If Edge is gonna go there, then we have to go there. Throwing out a little crumb so that the people on the internet go, 'Oh wow, this is what they're talking about.' Bro, you are either gonna go there or you're not gonna go there," Vince Russo said.

Edge referenced AEW in his promo on WWE RAW

Last week on AEW Dynamite, there was a fantastic promo battle between MJF & CM Punk where both of them referenced multiple WWE legends including Triple H, John Cena & The Miz.

Punk called MJF a 'less famous Miz' during the promo and this became the talk of the town. In his promo, Edge simply dropped a line stating that there were people on other shows saying his name to get a cheap reaction.

The Rated R Superstar had a fantastic feud with Seth Rollins which culminated in a Hell in a Cell match at Crown Jewel where the former walked away with the win. His feud with The Miz has gotten off to a good start and it'll be interesting to see where the two go from here.

