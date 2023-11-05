WWE official posts emotional message after John Cena moment at Crown Jewel 2023

John Cena suffered a heartbreaking loss at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The referee who officiated his match took to Instagram to post an emotional message after the event.

The 16-time World Champion squared off against Solo Sikoa on Saturday. Cena did everything he could to take down The Bloodline member but fell victim to a series of Samoan Spikes before taking the pin.

Cena's defeat left everyone wondering whether it was the last time the fans had seen the veteran in the ring. Referee Jessika Carr took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message along with a few shots of Cena's match against Sikoa and the WWE Women's Championship bout.

Check out what she wrote below:

"That girl that loved the WWE more than anything in the world, would be really proud of what she’s accomplished. Thank you for treating me kindly again Saudi Arabia! I will see you next time!"

Jessika expressed her gratitude to the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia for allowing her to complete her duties in style. The 32-year-old was just an ordinary fan before she decided to become a referee and make her dreams come true.

She saw Cena take a loss at Crown Jewel before officiating the match between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. Kairi Sane made a surprise comeback during the contest and reunited with SKY as the WWE Women's Champion retained her title.

John Cena seemingly hinted towards his retirement following WWE Crown Jewel

The 16-time World Champion suffered yet another defeat in singles competition at Crown Jewel. The WWE Universe was concerned for his well-being as he took a record number of Samoan Spikes before his loss.

John Cena took to Instagram after his match to post a reaction to his loss in Riyadh. The 46-year-old posted a picture of David Beckham from his retirement match with PSG in 2013. The post has sent the rumor mills churning as many expect him to retire from the ring or take an extended break.

John Cena has spent the final years of his career trying to put younger stars over. He has worked against Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, and Solo Sikoa in his current run. It's been a great ride for The Cenation Leader, who hasn't shied away from putting the spotlight on deserving performers.

