WWE officially confirms 4-time World Heavyweight Champion is returning to SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is in Chicago this week, and it will be a must-see episode. Just hours before the show, the company seems to have made a four-time World Heavyweight Champion's rumored return to the blue brand official.The hype for the upcoming show is through the roof, especially after CM Punk strongly hinted on RAW that he would be making a surprise appearance in his hometown.The Best in the World hasn't been seen on the blue brand since the June 27 episode, the night he took a page out of John Cena's book and appeared as the Doctor of Thuganomics.He has since continued his never-ending rivalry with Seth Rollins, and it has reached the boiling point. The Visionary introduced his wife, Becky Lynch, as the new member of his group to save the day for him at Clash in Paris.The Man went off the rails the following night when she slapped the Second City Saint across his face countless times, forcing him to leave the ring in humiliation. However, the four-time World Heavyweight Champion put Becky Lynch on notice, saying he would make her pay for putting her hands on him.The wrestling rumor mill has been churning out reports that AJ Lee could be returning to WWE for a match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. The WWE Shop account on X accidentally spoiled her return after a fan inquired about the Geek Goddess' return.All the recent references suggest that it's only a matter of time before AJ Lee steps back inside the squared circle. As for CM Punk, he neither confirmed nor denied that he would be in Chicago this Friday.Interestingly, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that WWE is advertising the Straight Edge Superstar for the September 5 edition of SmackDown.You can check out the screengrab below:According to Fightful Select, AJ Lee could be a part of SmackDown in some capacity tomorrow. Whether she will make her presence felt or be referenced remains to be seen.Former WWE head writer would have had CM Punk attack Becky Lynch on RAWSpeaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said he would have booked CM Punk to retaliate against Becky Lynch.&quot;Yeah, I would have. Absolutely. Maybe I would have let her slap him three times because at that point, what are you supposed to do, bro? You going to stand there and get slapped? And why not? She's a wrestler. She's not a housewife. She is a professional wrestler. That's what she does for a living.&quot;The Best in the World might have something in store for Becky Lynch. Fans must tune in to SmackDown tonight to find out.