WWE omits former Tag Team Champion from history

WWE has a habit of not acknowledging its former employees, especially when the two parties didn't part ways on good terms. One such name whose departure was seemingly tied to backstage politics is Baron Corbin.The Lone Wolf wrapped up his 12-year stint last year after WWE didn't renew his contract. The 41-year-old wrestler spent a significant amount of time in NXT before earning a main roster call-up in 2016.His contributions in helping the black and gold brand become what it is today cannot be ignored. He even went to NXT last year, winning the Tag Team Championship with Bron Breakker. Surprisingly, WWE left him out of the video package that was aired during NXT Homecoming earlier this week.Speaking on the Off The Ropes podcast with Jonathan Coachman, Baron Corbin said he was a 'little butthurt' over being omitted from the special tribute. He said WWE will take some time to start acknowledging his existence again.&quot;That opening package they did for the show was super dope, and they had a lot of superstars from the past, the middle, and the present on it, and I didn’t make the cut. My t-shirt did. Somebody’s wearing a Baron Corbin t-shirt. But I was a little butthurt in that aspect. And I know it’s still fresh in WWE, you know, being as I finished up in January, and sometimes you’ve got to kind of give it a year or so before they start acknowledging your existence again.&quot;The former United States Champion added:&quot;But with that show, like, I was a main staple in the beginning of NXT. When they were counting the seconds to my matches, I was one of the originators who helped grow that brand. I was on every show. I was on the first live one in Brooklyn with 16,000 fans. So I was a little butthurt. Once I got over that, I thought the show was awesome.&quot;Baron Corbin reflects on his WWE exitIn an interview with the Busted Open podcast, Baron Corbin revealed that he holds one person responsible for his departure.&quot;I believe there is one person who made this decision or influenced this decision, and I think that's what put me in the position that I'm in now. But I'm not going to let one person control me, my fate, or my destiny. Karma will come back on whoever that person is. I'm just not putting their name out because I just don't need that negative energy.&quot;The Lone Wolf clarified that it wasn't Triple H, as The Game was pleased with the work he was putting in.Regardless, Corbin has moved on and is now signed to MLW, where he and Dijak are the Tag Team Champions.