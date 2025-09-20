WWE omits former Tag Team Champion from history

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Sep 20, 2025 07:35 GMT
A former Tag Team Champion has been omitted (Image Credits: wwe.com)
A former Tag Team Champion has been omitted (Image Credit: WWE.com)

WWE has a habit of not acknowledging its former employees, especially when the two parties didn't part ways on good terms. One such name whose departure was seemingly tied to backstage politics is Baron Corbin.

Ad

The Lone Wolf wrapped up his 12-year stint last year after WWE didn't renew his contract. The 41-year-old wrestler spent a significant amount of time in NXT before earning a main roster call-up in 2016.

His contributions in helping the black and gold brand become what it is today cannot be ignored. He even went to NXT last year, winning the Tag Team Championship with Bron Breakker. Surprisingly, WWE left him out of the video package that was aired during NXT Homecoming earlier this week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking on the Off The Ropes podcast with Jonathan Coachman, Baron Corbin said he was a 'little butthurt' over being omitted from the special tribute. He said WWE will take some time to start acknowledging his existence again.

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

"That opening package they did for the show was super dope, and they had a lot of superstars from the past, the middle, and the present on it, and I didn’t make the cut. My t-shirt did. Somebody’s wearing a Baron Corbin t-shirt. But I was a little butthurt in that aspect. And I know it’s still fresh in WWE, you know, being as I finished up in January, and sometimes you’ve got to kind of give it a year or so before they start acknowledging your existence again."
Ad

The former United States Champion added:

"But with that show, like, I was a main staple in the beginning of NXT. When they were counting the seconds to my matches, I was one of the originators who helped grow that brand. I was on every show. I was on the first live one in Brooklyn with 16,000 fans. So I was a little butthurt. Once I got over that, I thought the show was awesome."
Ad
Ad

Baron Corbin reflects on his WWE exit

In an interview with the Busted Open podcast, Baron Corbin revealed that he holds one person responsible for his departure.

"I believe there is one person who made this decision or influenced this decision, and I think that's what put me in the position that I'm in now. But I'm not going to let one person control me, my fate, or my destiny. Karma will come back on whoever that person is. I'm just not putting their name out because I just don't need that negative energy."
Ad

The Lone Wolf clarified that it wasn't Triple H, as The Game was pleased with the work he was putting in.

Regardless, Corbin has moved on and is now signed to MLW, where he and Dijak are the Tag Team Champions.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - Sidsachdeva1299@gmail.com

Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Sidharth Sachdeva
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications