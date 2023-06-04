WWE should release 36-year-old former Universal Champion if he proved to be unreliable, according to Konnan 

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently addressed former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt's future in WWE.

After being released from his contract in July 2021, Wyatt returned to the Stamford-based company last October following over a year of absence. Since then, he has only competed in one televised match against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event.

Although the 36-year-old was reportedly scheduled to feud with Bobby Lashley heading into WrestleMania 39, he was taken off TV before the event. Wyatt has since been absent from WWE programs. While some reports suggested that he was dealing with mental issues, others claimed he was injured.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, a fan asked Konnan how he would handle a talent like Wyatt, as the latter seemingly had a reputation for being unreliable.

"Well, I'm a big fan, and my past will show that I give people second and even third chances. If you're very very special and I really think that you can be redeemed that way being gone as far as a fourth. But that's very rare. If I feel that we can't rely on you, I just have to let you go because, at the end of the day, what I've learned is when I get rid of guys that are a problem or a pain in the a** or a headache. Usually, they never change, and the only thing that's happening is somebody else is inheriting my problem. So, here you go," Konnan replied. [0:37 - 1:13]

Booker T pointed out what Bray Wyatt is missing during his current WWE run

Since his return to the Stamford-based company, Bray Wyatt has been under much criticism. The Eater of Worlds mostly appeared in promos and barely wrestled before going on a hiatus.

During an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE NXT commentator Booker T addressed Wyatt's current situation, pointing out what he is missing.

"So, I think that's the problem that Bray Wyatt has had being that magical creature and not being able to go out there and have, I wouldn't even call them five-star matches, but just really good matches. And I think that's what held Bray Wyatt back more than anything. And has he had that opportunity to go out and have those kinds of matches, I think he's worked so good enough guys to be able to go out and have some memorable matches to where you go, 'Not only is he one dimensional, two-dimensional, this guy's three-dimensional."

