Dolph Ziggler talks about the changes WWE made during his run in NXT

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler recently revealed some interesting changes during his feud with Bron Breakker in NXT 2.0.

Ziggler made a surprise appearance on the developmental brand in February 2022 during a segment with Breakker. The two faced each other alongside Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match at NXT Roadblock on March 2022, where Ziggler won the NXT Championship.

However, his reign didn't last long as Breakker defeated Ziggler during an episode of RAW in April 2022.

During a recent episode of Casual Conversations with The Classic, the former World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he was excited to work with the NXT Superstar.

Ziggler added that they ended up working so smoothly that their feud was extended for three more weeks.

"This was one of those things that for a month or two ahead of time, they're like, 'Could you see working with Breakker? What do you think here?' I was like, 'Oh, this is exciting and fun...' I thought this would be really cool, and it ended up going so well and working so smoothly with Breakker who was very, very, like comically new only a handful of matches. For that to go as well as it did, and have that chemistry and camaraderie that we had, we ended up extending it three more weeks than we were going to," said Ziggler. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Breakker is the current NXT champion and recently defeated Tyler Bate for the NXT UK Championship during Worlds Collide. Ziggler is back on WWE's main roster, where he crossed paths with Austin Theory and Finn Balor.

Dolph Ziggler praises another WWE NXT Superstar.

Another superstar that found success with the brand was Mandy Rose. During Worlds Collide, she proved her dominance when she defeated Blair Davenport and Meiko Satomura to become the Unified NXT Women's Champion.

In the same interview, Ziggler praised the improvement of Rose and Toxic Attraction's character:

"I had earlier worked with Mandy, and when I knew her, she was not new, but kind of figuring out her character, figuring out some things. To watch her and her group, Toxic Attraction, stroll into that place with their entrance, talk on the mic so confidently...I was blown away just by the leaps and bounds she had done since I had worked with her six months earlier."

Are you enjoying Dolph Ziggler's current WWE run on the main roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

