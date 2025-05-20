  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE shares footage of official standing up to Bron Breakker

WWE shares footage of official standing up to Bron Breakker

By Robert Lentini
Modified May 20, 2025 19:11 GMT
Breakker and Uso were in action last night on RAW. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Breakker and Uso were in action last night on RAW. [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE shared footage of an official standing up to Bron Breakker during last night's edition of RAW. Breakker is scheduled for a massive tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.

Ad

Last night on the red brand, Breakker battled Jey Uso in a non-title match in the main event. Paul Heyman was ringside for the match and tripped Uso while he was running near the ropes. Main Event Jey went outside the ring to confront Heyman, but Seth Rollins took the opportunity to unleash an attack. CM Punk and Sami Zayn then rushed to the ring to save The Yeet Master.

Following last night's RAW, WWE took to social media to share a video of a referee getting in Bron Breakker's face last night. The referee stood his ground after Breakker told him to shut up, and you can check it out in the post below.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins will be facing Sami Zayn and CM Punk in a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Rollins challenged Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship earlier this month on WWE RAW, but the match ended via disqualification.

Uso will be defending his title against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event, and the winner will go on to face Gunther on the June 9 edition of RAW.

Ad

Former WWE writer suggests Bron Breakker could be Goldberg's final opponent

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on a potential match between Goldberg and Bron Breakker.

Goldberg will be competing in his retirement match this year. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran discussed a scenario in which Goldberg would lose to Breakker, but both stars would have a moment following the match.

Ad
"How you do it with Bron Breakker, because meanwhile you have Breakker go over and raise the old arm at the end and do that whole thing, 'cause I could see Goldberg doing that for the Steiners. You know what I am saying? I could see Goldberg saying ya, I will put over Rick's kid. And then you know, get the young WWE talent and just have him put Goldberg over at the end with the raising the arm and the hug and the whole nine yards." [3:45 onwards]
Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Breakker lost the Intercontinental Championship to Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal Four-Way match at WWE WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see if the 27-year-old and Seth Rollins can defeat CM Punk and Sami Zayn this weekend.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications