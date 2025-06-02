WWE star becoming the next Paul Heyman Guy to take over Seth Rollins' group is possible, feels analyst

Seth Rollins' relationship with Paul Heyman is strictly business, and going by The Wiseman's long history of betrayals in WWE, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that he would turn his back on The Visionary the first chance he gets.

WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently predicted the endgame for Rollins' heel character. The former Universal Champion has been running things on Monday Night RAW with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed by his side.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts pitched the idea of the main roster's rumored acquisition, Ricky Saints, joining Seth Rollins' group as its fourth member.

"I feel like the fourth member of Seth Rollins' group, I think it'd be amazing if it was Ricky Saints. I think Ricky Saints fits it to a tee. The idea of Ricky Saints being the mentor of the group, or the mentee, I should say. The idea that Ricky Saints is going to come in and sit under the learning tree. The idea that we have our future all planned out, and Ricky Saints is so clearly a part of the future. He's gonna join this group."

Roberts said Saints could take over the reins of Rollins' faction a year from now.

"But also, the thing about Ricky is that you look at him, and I can't help but think that a year from now, it's Ricky who casts Seth Rollins out and who takes control of this group. It's Ricky who ends up [becoming] the Paul Heyman guy. It's Ricky who ends up with Bronson and Bron by his side. It's Ricky who takes this away from Seth Rollins in a year." (From 38:04 to 39:03)

You can check out the full episode below.

What's next for Seth Rollins in WWE?

Seth Rollins has set his sights on becoming Mr. Money in the Bank for the second time. He defeated Sami Zayn and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat qualifying match on WWE RAW last week to secure his spot in the six-man ladder match on June 7.

The Visionary is synonymous with the Money in the Bank briefcase, as he successfully pulled off the Heist of the Century at WrestleMania 31. Will he be able to repeat history? Only time will tell.

If you carry quotes from this article in your publication, please credit the Notsam Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

