WWE star Braun Strowman sends heartfelt message welcoming new “tag team partner”

WWE star Braun Strowman joined the main roster in 2015 and immediately made an impact. Obviously, part of the reason was his size and strength, but more importantly, it was on account of his association with the late Bray Wyatt's cult, The Wyatt Family.

Since then, he has had many tag team partners, from Seth Rollins and Ricochet to 10-year-old Nicholas, with whom he won the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania in 2018. As strange and memorable as that was, Strowman is doing one better today, as he recently dropped a beautiful post on Instagram congratulating his cousins for their newborn, calling the baby his future tag team partner.

Here's what he had to say about the newborn:

"Huge congratulations to my cousins @bobbiann89 and @christohause for the birth of there little boy and my future tag team partner. So awesome to add another member to my amazing family. I’m over the moon for my cousins and I can’t wait to meet this little nugget in person. Don’t ever worry kiddo you’ll always have uncle Braun to scare anyone that wrongs you in life!!!"

The former WWE Universal Champion returned to Monday Night RAW a year after getting sidelined due to a serious neck injury. He joined the program on April 29th and was seen this week alongside Ricochet backstage.

Braun Strowman recounts getting a receipt from Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble

At the Royal Rumble event in 2018, Brock Lesnar was in the midst of a lengthy Universal Title reign and was facing the task of putting away two giants: Braun Strowman and WWE Hall of Famer Kane.

During the bout, The Monster of All Monsters and Lesnar went back and forth with blows, but the latter had enough when Strowman hit him with a stiff knee. As if on reflex, The Beast knocked the wind out of his opponent with a strike to the back of the head. Recounting this incident recently on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Braun Strowman said:

"I got a little overzealous with him, and he had to check me. And that's just, at the end of the day, it's two big, dominant dudes out there going at it and things happen. This ain’t ballet. I stiffed him on accident with a knee, and he wasn't happy with it. So he clobbered me on the side of the head."

He took pride in continuing the match without going night-night after The Beast shot punched him in the head. Strowman was also one of the guys Brock Lesnar recurringly met during his title reign between 2017 and 2018.

Lesnar has been absent from television since SummerSlam 2023. However, he was recently brought up by the commentators at Backlash France during Cody Rhodes' match.

