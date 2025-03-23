WWE star shares major tease about The Rock ahead of WrestleMania

A major WWE Superstar shared an interesting tease regarding The Rock ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Show of Shows will air live from Allegiant Stadium next month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with The Daily Star and opened up about his relationship with The Final Boss. The Scottish Warrior noted that The Rock has looked out for him throughout his career and has always had positive things to say about him.

"The Rock has actively looked out for me my whole career since I was a kid. Himself and his business partner ex-wife Danny have always said such positive things to me. He put me over in a TMZ interview when I wasn’t doing anything in particular that justified him saying I was going to be the next big star when I re-signed with the company," he said.

The former World Heavyweight Champion then shared an interesting tease about The Great One and noted that they had a conversation at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

"You know, he’d sent the sword, sent me some really nice words that I’ll never reveal to the world. We got a chance to catch up at the 'Chamber. We had a really good talk and there are some things on the horizon, some big things in the world. We’ll see when it’s time," he added. [H/T: Daily Star]

Drew McIntyre is currently involved in a rivalry with Damian Priest on WWE SmackDown. He laid out The Archer of Infamy with a Claymore to the face this past Friday night on the blue brand after being defeated in a Tag Team Match.

Vince Russo reveals how he would book Drew McIntyre in WWE

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently detailed how he would book Drew McIntyre on television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the veteran stated that he would turn McIntyre into a corporate heel. He also claimed that he would have "hot chicks" accompanying the former champion to the ring during his entrances.

"I would probably have him go corporate. Put some hot chicks on his arm, let him be now in favor of the company. I would go back to heel GMs. This guy is a million bucks bro. I am sorry, but you put Drew McIntyre next to Seth Rollins, Seth Rollins is a peanut vendor compared to McIntyre. I am sorry," said Russo. [From 39:07 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

Damian Priest had eliminated Drew McIntyre from both the Men's Royal Rumble and Men's Elimination Chamber Matches this year. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for their rivalry on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

