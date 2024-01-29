WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to his wife following Royal Rumble return

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is in the books, and the event featured several memorable moments. A superstar returned to the company last night and shared a heartfelt message to his wife on social media today.

The wrestling world is still buzzing following WWE Royal Rumble 2024. Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble match last night after entering the bout at number three. Liv Morgan returned at number 30 and made it to the final two for the second year in a row. However, the Damage CTRL member booted her off the ring apron to guarantee herself a title match at WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the Fatal Four-Way match after outside interference from The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa. Logan Paul retained the United States Championship via disqualification after Kevin Owens was caught using brass knuckles. Cody Rhodes again won the Men's Royal Rumble and will attempt to finish his story against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Andrade returned to the company as the fourth entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The former NXT Champion wrapped up his tenure with All Elite Wrestling with a loss to Miro at Worlds End last month.

Following his return, the former United States Champion took to social media to send a message to his wife, SmackDown star Charlotte Flair.

"😘😘😘😘😘 I ❤️ you @MsCharlotteWWE," he wrote.

Andrade breaks silence following return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Andrade has revealed that he is happy to return to the company following last night's premium live event.

Before his return last night, the veteran had not competed in a WWE match since his loss to Angel Garza on the October 12, 2020 episode of RAW. He spent 2021-2023 in All Elite Wrestling and never captured a title with the promotion.

In a backstage interview with Byron Saxton, Andrade revealed he was happy to be back in the promotion. The 34-year-old said that now that he remembers who he is, nobody can stop him. The veteran lasted over twenty minutes in the Men's Royal Rumble before being eliminated by Bronson Reed.

"How did it feel? Happy! Happy to be here, to be back you know. I needed to leave to remember who I was, so now I am back, I know who I am... But remember, now nobody's stopping me," said Andrade.

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Charlotte Flair suffered a significant injury last month and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. It will be interesting to see if the power couple interact with each other on WWE television when Flair returns to action later this year.

