WWE has surprising plans for former champion on RAW - Reports

A former WWE Champion may be in for a rough outing tonight on WWE RAW.

Tonight's edition of the red brand will air live from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. John Cena will appear on tonight's show in front of his hometown crowd. It will be Cena's first appearance since he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final episode of Smackdown in 2022.

Another former champion is scheduled for tonight's show and the promotion has some interesting plans for him. Seth Rollins is currently involved in a storyline with Logan Paul after the popular YouTuber eliminated him from the Royal Rumble. Rollins took shots at Logan in the media following January's premium live event, and the 27-year-old responded by attacking him at Elimination Chamber.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Seth is going to have some of his gear destroyed tonight on WWE RAW. On last week's show, The Visionary stole The Miz's phone and called Logan Paul. It appears that Seth may be in store for a bit of revenge tonight on the red brand.

The Miz thinks Logan Paul is messing with the wrong WWE Superstar

Logan Paul has impressed virtually everyone in the WWE Universe since he arrived in the company. His personality may be polarizing, but his athleticism in the ring has become undeniable.

The Miz was Logan's tag teammate originally but betrayed him after they defeated The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. Logan got his revenge and defeated The A-Lister at SummerSlam 2022 in his first singles match with the company.

In a recent interview with TMZ, The Miz praised Logan Paul for being locked into his wrestling career but thinks he picked the wrong superstar to mess with in Seth Rollins:

"Logan has taken WWE and really locked in and honed in on it. I think he's messing with the wrong person with Seth Rollins, but who knows? I mean, you never know what's going to happen at WrestleMania, especially at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles. We want to make some splashes, make noise. So if Jake wants to get involved in that, I think it'd be more than welcome," The Miz stated. [1:39 onwards]

Seth Rollins will be the favorite heading into the match if he does wind up facing Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. However, Logan has already proven that he can better the better of Rollins by eliminating him during the Royal Rumble and is capable of an upset win at the biggest show of the year in Los Angeles.

Would you like to see Logan Paul defeat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

