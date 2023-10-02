WWE Universe convinced Triple H is bringing back 3-time World Heavyweight Champion after Edge's AEW signing 

The fan-driven wrestling war between AEW and WWE got amped up last night when Tony Khan brought Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) to the WrestleDream pay-per-view.

The Rated-R Superstar aided Sting and Darby Allin after the two men were on the receiving end of a beatdown from Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

During the WrestleDream presser, Tony Khan revealed that Edge has signed a full-time deal with All Elite Wrestling, meaning he'll be a regular on their flagship show. The announcement came as a surprise to some wrestling fans since The Ultimate Opportunist was a part-time performer during his final stint with the Stamford-based promotion.

Nevertheless, WWE's loss proved to be a major AEW gain as Adam Copeland could bring massive eyeballs to the product. Edge, however, received a mixed response from fans, who weren't too happy about the 49-year-old joining the rival promotion.

Some fans on Twitter are now under the impression that Triple H will be bringing back CM Punk to fire back at AEW for luring away one of their biggest names.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been heavily linked with a potential WWE return since his AEW firing. With the Survivor Series taking place in his hometown of Chicago this year, fans couldn't be more excited about the possibility of The Second City Saint returning to his old stomping grounds.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Jim Cornette is certain WWE will bring back CM Punk

CM Punk left WWE in 2014 on a sour note and has publically criticized the company for years. Despite that, Jim Cornette believes both parties would be open to doing business again.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling manager stated that there isn't any wrestler who can make a bigger difference in the global juggernaut right now than CM Punk:

"If CM Punk wants to go back to wrestling, they will take him because who else in the world right now or for the next year contractually would make a bigger difference in WWE's business than CM Punk? And how hot was Cody [Rhodes] at AEW when he goes there and it's a whole new world. Punk is same thing. It only probably more magnified because he's more controversial. He's gotten more attention in the period of time leading up to his potential debut there whenever that may take place,"

The Straight Edge Superstar is someone of Edge's stature and could fill the void left by Edge in World Wrestling Entertainment. Will Survivor Series 2023 mark the return of the Chicago native? Only time will tell.

