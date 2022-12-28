It seems that WWE fans are still hoping for the return of Sasha Banks, and they may have just received another sign.

Banks has not been an active competitor in the company since her indefinite suspension following a controversial walkout on the May 16 edition of RAW with tag team partner Naomi. Since then, many reports of The Boss being released by the company from her contract have made the rounds.

However, an alleged botch at a live event from WWE has fans excited about the possibility that the former Women's champion could potentially be returning.

A live event in Atlanta's State Farm Arena featured a program at a shop stand that showed off Sasha Banks in the top left corner.

It was later on cleared that the image was an old picture of Banks and might not be a hint at a return. WWE may have made a massive error on their part and had not removed it, inadvertently causing another stir.

However, fans were quick to show excitement as they clamored for a return from The Boss and wondered if a potential surprise had been set in motion.

One fan also showed a potential picture of the program to ask if the image of the former women's tag team champion was an old one from the last WWE live event tour.

Rumors have since been swirling around of the Boss making a surprise appearance at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event next month. We'll have to see if the possibility of Sasha Banks returning to WWE will bear any fruit.

Former WWE Superstar says Sasha Banks is the greatest woman wrestler of all time

Sasha Banks has been a raving topic of discussion in the industry this year following the walkout controversy. However, it seems one of her friends and former colleagues in WWE, Dax Harwood, still regards The Boss highly on his all-time wrestlers' list.

Speaking on AdFreeShows, Harwood talked about how passionate Sasha Banks is to be the best and called her the greatest women's in-ring wrestler of all time.

"She knows what she deserves, and she knows what she's earned, and she works her ass off to get it, and if she doesn't get it, she feels slighted and she has a reason to feel that way. Huge star, huge heart, beautiful human being, the greatest woman wrestler of all time. I think she's just incredible,” Dax Harwood said.

Banks hasn't stepped into the ring to compete in a match for the fans in quite a while but has still sustained her popularity. Judging by the high praise, Dax Harwood of FTR seems to be a big fan of hers.

