WWE Unreal exposed a major issue with Jey Uso's real-life personality, says ex-writer Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Jey Uso has undeniably become one of WWE's biggest superstars in the last few years. However, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo believes there is a caveat to this, and it was exposed on the Netflix show, "WWE Unreal".

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, wrestling veteran Vince Russo and host Dr. Chris Featherstone speculated on the reasons why Jey gets a much bigger push than his brother, Jimmy Uso. While one of the reasons that Russo gave was due to Jimmy's history with DUIs and arrests, there was one more.

Vince Russo said that the WWE Unreal show on Netflix exposed Jey Uso as being easier to control and manipulate compared to his brother, Jimmy. He said that this might be one of the biggest reasons why Jey has gotten a big singles push.

"We got glimpses inside on that Unreal show because they [WWE] think they're working us, but they're exposing themselves. I kind of get the feeling that Jey is more controllable than Jimmy. When I watch that Unreal show, they can get into Jey's head. They can rattle his confidence. They can make Jey believe he's not all that. You can see that in that show. Jimmy comes across as an older brother, as a little bit more confident, a little bit of you're not going to get in my head, and Jey looks like he can be manipulated. Maybe that plays into it, I don't know."

You can watch the full video below:

Roman Reigns sees Jey Uso as his successor, according to Sam Roberts.

When Roman Reigns returned to RAW recently, he made his message clear. He told Jey Uso to "F- them all" and that the show belonged to him. It was a clear message to Jey - his approach of wanting to ruthlessly steamroll over everyone to get to the top was the right way. This came much to the dismay of Jimmy Uso, whom Reigns snubbed.

According to Sam Roberts on the NotSam Wrestling Podcast, this is the first time in the entire run of Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief that we're seeing him pass the torch to somebody whom he views as a successor. That successor is none other than Jey Uso, and Roberts explained why:

"For the first time in the whole run of this character, it would appear based on SummerSlam, based on the buildup, and based on Clash in Paris, the Monday before Clash in Paris, and based on last night, that for the first time, Roman sees somebody that can fill his shoes. And I’m not talking about the guy who steals his shoes, Bronson Reed. That’s not the guy. He stole those shoes. He can’t fill those shoes. He stole them. I’m talking about Jey Uso," Sam Roberts said. (H/T - TJR Wrestling)

Jey was first pegged to be the Tribal Successor, but after he turned on Roman Reigns in 2023, Solo Sikoa was put in that position. Unfortunately for Sikoa, he didn't want to wait to be crowned and decided to snatch the throne himself.

It all culminated in the RAW on Netflix premiere, where Reigns defeated Sikoa to win back the Ula Falla. If Jey takes the approach he seems to want to, then he could reach the top. When Jimmy Uso confronted him about his recent actions that he disapproved of, Jey doubled down and continued to tease a descent into darkness.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the episode of Writing with Russo.

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

