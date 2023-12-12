WWE veteran reveals real reason why Dixie Carter was backstage at RAW

A WWE veteran has revealed the real reason Dixie Carter was backstage at RAW last month.

WWE's product is the hottest it has been in years as 2023 draws to a close. Both Randy Orton and CM Punk returned to the promotion at Survivor Series on November 25, and then Punk cut his first promo back in the company on the following episode of RAW in Tennessee.

Dixie Carter was also backstage for the episode of RAW in Nashville on November 27. Carter began working in TNA Wrestling in 2002 and became the president of the promotion. She left the company in 2017 after it was purchased by Anthem Sports & Entertainment. TNA was rebranded to IMPACT Wrestling, but the promotion recently announced that it will be returning to its original name next year.

Speaking on his Something to Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard disclosed the real reason Dixie Carter was backstage for WWE RAW last month. The two had worked together in TNA, and Prichard revealed that he invited her to the show.

“I’ve always maintained and loved Dixie [Carter]. I think she’s a wonderful person and we remain good friends to this day.” He continued, “[I] reached out, thought it would be great since we were going to be in Nashville to invite her to the show and say hello. It was terrific to see her and reconnect and say hello," said Prichard. [H/T: Ringside News]

WWE RAW star Braun Strowman sends heartwarming message to Alexa Bliss

Braun Strowman recently sent a heartfelt message to Alexa Bliss during her WWE hiatus.

Alexa Bliss and her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, recently welcomed a baby girl to their family. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Braun Strowman sent his best wishes to his former Mixed Match Challenge teammate.

Strowman added that he is looking forward to reconnecting with Bliss in the future. The Monster of All Monsters is currently out of action with an injury and underwent neck fusion surgery earlier this year.

"Yes, so awesome. What a blessing. I love Lexi and Ryan and stuff like that. They're such an unbelievable couple, bringing their new baby into the world. I haven't had a chance to meet her yet because we've been so busy touring and stuff like that. Looking forward to getting back and meeting her. She's absolutely precious and I can't be more ecstatically happy for them, and congratulations, you guys, on creating such a beautiful human being." [2:48 – 3:12]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will take place in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be fascinating to see if the promotion has any surprises in store for tonight's show.

