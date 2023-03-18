"Your time is over" - 25-year-old WWE Superstar takes shot at John Cena ahead of WrestleMania 39

John Cena recently returned on WWE RAW and poked fun at a current champion on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

The Leader of the Cenation made his triumphant return during the March 6th edition of RAW at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. He received an incredible reaction from his hometown crowd but barely got to enjoy the moment before he was interrupted.

United States Champion Austin Theory interrupted the 45-year-old and challenged him to a match at WWE WrestleMania. Cena went on to accept the challenge after spending several minutes pointing out every single flaw that Austin Theory has as a WWE Superstar.

Speaking on WWE RAW announcer Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast, the United States Champion responded to Cena's remarks. He claimed that Cena's time was over a decade ago and that he will leave WrestleMania 39 still the United States Champion:

"I don't need to get into his head, I am in his head. I saw it when I looked into his eyes on Raw. 'Heck yeah, I'm getting that Rock, Roman Reigns roast. Give it to me.' Reality is going to be reality. What's supposed to happen is going to happen. Your time is not now, your time is over. Your time is ten years ago," said Austin Theory. [H/T: Fightful]

Austin Theory claims he could see fear in John Cena on WWE RAW

Most in the WWE Universe believe John Cena got the better of Austin Theory during their promo on the March 6th edition of RAW. However, the United States Champion didn't see it that way and claimed that the future Hall of Famer looked scared in the ring.

During his interview on After the Bell, Theory poked fun at Cena recently being spotted in an interesting outfit for a Hollywood project. He claimed that he could see fear in John's eyes when he confronted him:

"I could have stood out there and broke down, but I didn't. I stood in the ring with John Cena, looked him right in his face, he said what he had to say. It seems like he's really upset. Me, not so much. I looked that man in his eyes and I saw the fear. This is John Cena, the man who is not afraid of anything. I could see it," said the United States Champion. [H/T:Fightful]

Austin Theory captured the Money in the Bank briefcase last year but lost his cash-in attempt against Seth Rollins. It will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old can pick up the biggest win of his career when he defends the United States Championship against John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39.

