"[Your] wife is hot," "Roman has always been better" - Fans hilariously predict what Shinsuke Nakamura whispered in top WWE champion's ear on RAW

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura giving the current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins a nerve-racking moment.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, after Cody Rhodes, Nakamura, and The Visionary defeated the Judgment Day members in the main event. However, after the bout, the Japanese star went unhinged and attacked Rollins for unknown reasons.

This week on the red brand, The King of Strong Style came forward to explain his actions that saw the two men in an intense face-off in the ring. Followed by a war of words, Seth "Freakin" Rollins handed Nakamura a match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

It was left to the 43-year-old star to decide the time and place for the bout as the champion asserted Nakamura to leave the ring by shaking hands.

However, Shinsuke Nakamura extended his hand and whispered something to The Visionary that left the latter stunned and distracted before being blindsided by his current rival.

WWE Universe hysterically anticipated what Nakamura may have mumbled in Seth Rollins' ear that took left him wrecked.

Check out the reactions below:

A fan shared that the Japanese star may have taken a cheap shot at Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, by referring to her as "hot."

Some fans shared that The King of Strong Style mocked Rollins by stating that Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) of The Shield were always better than him.

A user said Shinsuke Nakamura might have called out the World Heavyweight Champion to stop wearing Big Time Becks' clothes.

A WWE fan comically said that the 43-year-old star rattled Rollins by stating he may have looked into the latter's internet history.

Vince Russo recommended Shinsuke Nakamura could win a title from another promotion and defended it in WWE

Former writer Vince Russo has proposed that the Stamford-based promotion could allow the Japanese star to possibly win a title in Japan and bring it back to the United States.

Before arriving at WWE, Nakamura had a stellar career in the NJPW promotion, with IWGP's Heavyweight, United States, Intercontinental, and Tag Team titles. However, in Stamford-based company, The King of Strong Style has not been explored around the world title opportunities.

According to Vince Russo on a recent Sportskeeda's Legion or RAW episode, it might not be too late for the company to retain Shinsuke Nakamura's relevancy on TV with a compelling following pitch.

"Bro, why not send Nakamura over to Japan to win a title and then have him defend it here against some of those great Japanese wrestlers that that audience loves? Why not? It would be better than anything he's doing now," Russo said.

It remains to be seen if the 43-year-old veteran successfully captures the World Heavyweight Championship from The Visionary.

Do you want to see Shinsuke Nakamura win the world title in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

