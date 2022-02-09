Nia Jax and 4 recently-released WWE Superstars who don't want to return

Several superstars have been released from WWE since 2020. 2021 saw a record number of superstars being released from the company, with the reasons always cited as "budget cuts".

Vince McMahon's promotion continues to make record revenue and profits despite this, and whether you agree with their approach or not, it's hard not to sympathize with superstars.

While some got released when they were seeking an exit, the firings came abruptly for a lot of superstars. Some names such as Malakai Black, Ember Moon, etc. have expressed interest in returning in the future, but some seem to be done with the company for good.

Here are five superstars who don't want to return to WWE anytime soon:

#5. Nia Jax: Is her wrestling career over post-WWE?

Nia Jax has become something of a controversial figure among WWE fans. While she attained a good level of popularity in 2018, it also happened to be the same year where she gained a reputation for injuring people.

It just so happened by circumstance and luck that injuring Becky Lynch was ultimately what led to the latter headlining WrestleMania, but the same story can't be said about the other women she has injured.

While she has only claimed to have injured two women while wrestling (one of them being Lynch), fans have disputed her claim with numerous visible instances of her injuring a fellow wrestler.

Jax gained even more detractors in late 2020 when the announcement of the COVID-19 vaccine was made. She claimed that her body's immunity was sufficient and that she didn't need a vaccine, which drew the ire of several WWE fans.

To date, Nia Jax hasn't been vaccinated It remains unclear as to whether this was the reason for her firing, although Jax claimed at first that she was "never" told anything about her COVID-19 vaccination status by the company.

Instead, she stated that the reason for her release was that she asked for an extension of her leaves so she could continue to take a mental health break.

Interestingly, in Nia Jax's first official interview post-release, she told Renee Paquette on her podcast that she had a conversation with Vince McMahon and informed him that she wouldn't be getting vaccinated as she never caught COVID-19 despite having daily tests done:

"And it was like ‘well kid, you’re not going to be able to fulfill some of your contractual duties.’ And I was like ‘well if that’s the case, then that’s the case.’ It’s a business and I understand you’ve got to run your business. But I made a decision for myself, and I stood by how I felt," said Jax. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Ultimately, Jax said that she is doubtful of ever returning to wrestling again, so that may put to rest any rumors of her returning to WWE.

She also confirmed that she declined a spot in the Women's Royal Rumble match, but laughed because she was still in her 90-day non-compete clause, meaning that WWE had to pay her regardless of whether she entered or not.

