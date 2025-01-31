Nick Aldis to confirm 41-year-old is out of the Royal Rumble; big name suspended? 5 things the WWE SmackDown GM can announce on tonight's show

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will mark the final episode before the long-awaited 2025 Royal Rumble. As a result, Nick Aldis has many ways to ensure more surprises for the premium live event.

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature stars such as Jimmy Uso, Liv Morgan, Chelsea Green, DIY, and more. Not only will it be the go-home show before the 2025 Royal Rumble, but will also feature the fallout from the recent Saturday Night's Main Event. Due to all the action happening recently, Nick Aldis can have a lot in store for the upcoming episode.

For this list, we will look at five things Nick Aldis can announce on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#5. Nick Aldis could suspend Jacob Fatu

On the recent Saturday Night's Main Event, Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman's match was cut short after the former attacked the latter to the point that The Monster of All Monsters walked out bloody. Tonight, Nick Aldis can remind The Samoan Werewolf about his limits.

Jacob is one of the stars who may appear at the upcoming Royal Rumble, and he will be a force to be reckoned with. However, the WWE SmackDown General Manager can derail Fatu's plans by suspending him for the time being.

#4. Nick Aldis could announce Braun Strowman's status on WWE SmackDown tonight

This year's Men's Royal Rumble is one of the most stacked yet, with John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and more already declaring for the Royal Rumble match. However, Braun Strowman might have to miss out on this year's edition.

Tonight on the Friday show, the General Manager can share that due to the injuries the 41-year-old received at the hands of Jacob at the recent Saturday Night's Main Event, he won't be cleared in time for the Rumble.

#3. Another title match could be added to the 2025 Royal Rumble

As the Tag Team Championship scene on WWE SmackDown continues to heat up, the same can be said for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Many women from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT have been eyeing Bianca Belair and Naomi's gold, and their next challengers can be announced tonight.

On this week's RAW, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated the champions in a non-title match due to Dominik Mysterio's interference. Due to this, The Judgment Day can ask Nick Aldis for a Women's Tag Team title match this weekend.

#2. Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens gets an added stipulation

One of the most heated rivalries on WWE SmackDown recently is the one between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. Both men have had multiple intense face-offs in the past few months, and they are going to compete again for the Undisputed WWE Championship this weekend. However, there may be more at stake.

Due to the chaos they have caused on the Friday show lately, Nick Aldis can announce that not only will the loser have to walk out without gold, but will also have to leave the brand.

#1. Charlotte Flair's Royal Rumble status could be updated

It was announced last week that Charlotte Flair is set to return in the Women's Royal Rumble match after not being seen on WWE television since December 2023. Tonight, Aldis could provide additional details about her return.

Many are looking forward to Flair's return and expect a lot from her. Due to this, Aldis may not want to prolong fans' anticipation and could announce that she will enter first in the Women's Rumble.

