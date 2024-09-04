Nick Aldis to be replaced by real-life Bloodline member; Superstar Shakeup? - 5 changes that may happen when WWE SmackDown leaves FOX

WWE SmackDown's five-year long run on FOX is coming to an end as the show will air for the final time on the channel this Friday. It will return to the USA Network on September 13th.

The season premieres of WWE's weekly shows come with several changes. The Stamford-based promotion has already changed commentary teams on both RAW and SmackDown. A few more changes will likely come into effect soon.

With that being said, let's take a look at five possible changes that could happen when WWE SmackDown moves to the USA Network.

#5. The Superstar Shakeup returns

WWE brought back the brand split in 2016. The company then wanted some stars to switch brands a couple of months later, so it introduced the Superstar Shakeup after WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

It is possible that Triple H brings back the idea to shake up the roster a bit. The 2024 WWE Draft did not bring many changes since most of the stars remained on the same brand.

A Superstar Shakeup returning would allow names like Sami Zayn and Jey Uso to move to SmackDown, so that they can reunite with Roman Reigns in his feud with The Bloodline. Similarly, Kevin Owens could get a fresh start by moving to RAW as he has done almost everything on the blue brand since being traded last year.

It would also help WWE to get some huge names on RAW ahead of the show's move to Netflix in January 2025.

#4. Less censorship

WWE has not featured extremely edgy content for more than a decade now, according to some fans. Things seem to be changing under Triple H's leadership though, and RAW will likely feature edgier content when it moves to Netflix in a few months, when they possibly won't be handcuffed by network restrictions.

On the other hand, SmackDown gets heavily censored on FOX. The screen goes blank if there is something even slightly edgy on the show. It has become a common occurrence during audiesnce chants like "Holy sh*t", which are started by the fans almost every week.

USA Network does not allow a lot of edgy content, but it is certainly much better than FOX in this regard. WWE even gets away with a bit of cursing over there, so the blue brand will likely experience less censorship from next week onwards.

#3. Roman Reigns' in-ring return gets moved to SmackDown

Roman Reigns returned in the main event of SummerSlam last month and cost Solo Sikoa the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Original Tribal Chief suffered a beat-down at the hands of The Bloodline a few weeks later on the blue brand, which forced him out of action.

It looked like he would wrestle at Bash in Berlin, but that did not happen.

The OTC was previously advertised for SmackDown's premiere on USA Network, but he got pulled from the show. WWE may have changed plans for him, or they may be planning his surprise return for the show.

It is possible that he returns to take out Solo Sikoa next week or returns this Friday and challenges him to a match on the USA Network premiere.

The Head of the Table headlining the first SmackDown on USA Network would be a solid way to kick off the blue brand's run on the channel.

#2. A new set

WWE usually introduces new sets for RAW and SmackDown on the season premiere editions of the shows. So, it is likely that the blue brand will get a new set once it makes the jump from FOX to USA Network.

The current set of the Nick Aldis-led brand is not very popular among fans, so the Stamford-based promotion will likely go for a new one on September 13th.

#1. Ava replaces Nick Aldis as the SmackDown General Manager

Nick Aldis has been the SmackDown General Manager for eleven months. He was officially introduced on the October 13th, 2023, episode of the blue brand by Triple H.

WWE could shock fans and have Ava, the daughter of The Rock, replace Aldis as the new power figure on the show once it leaves FOX. She has been serving as the General Manager of NXT since the start of the year, so it may be time for a promotion.

The Rock is a part of TKO's Board of Directors and hinted using his power on The Road to WrestleMania XL, so he could pull some strings backstage for his daughter. It would also give The Bloodline complete control of the brand and lead to Solo Sikoa eventually revealing The Final Boss as his Tribal Chief.

Moreover, it would set up a potential in-ring return for Nick Aldis in WWE. He is in great shape and could have plenty of feuds before hanging up his boots.

