Nikkita Lyons has to be the favorite to win the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament

The WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament got rolling this week and promises to give us a look at some fairly new names. While it's been months since the official restructuring of the brand, many of the stars involved are still familiarizing themselves with the audience.

That hasn't been a problem for NXT's top female prospect, Nikkita Lyons. Her incredible physique, strong striking ability, and engaging personality have already garnered her a lot of attention. Her 'unique' way of pinning a fallen opponent also raised a few eyebrows along the way.

So far, Lyons has received star treatment from WWE management, as only a fool would look at Lyons and not see the potential for her to draw money somewhere down the road. It's very easy to picture her on a poster for WrestleMania or SummerSlam someday. She's got that kind of a presentation.

Having said that, Lyons is an incredibly raw talent right now (no pun intended). As she learns and gets smoother in the ring, it's clear that she has all the tools to be a success in the world of sports entertainment.

It's also very clear that Nikkita Lyons is being viewed as the next star on the NXT horizon

This tournament is tailor-made for Lyons to show off her skills and put another trophy in her case. With all due respect to the other women involved, this event should be all about NXT building its new female babyface.

Right now? Lyons has to wrestle a pretty basic match, as she's still learning how to flesh out more complicated details of a bout. But she is brilliant in her simplicity. Much like other powerhouses who have gone on dominant win streaks, it may not be pretty all the time but it gets the job done.

A victory in this tournament sets up Lyons to pursue Mandy Rose and the NXT Women's Championship next. She will no doubt be positioned as the number one contender and the one most likely to dethrone the leader of Toxic Attraction.

Lyons is part of the first wave of NXT 2.0 experiments, along with names like Grayson Waller, Solo Sikoa, and Bron Breakker. They will take extra care in developing her for the main roster as Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard want to see their new vision for the brand succeed.

Now is the time for Nikkita Lyons to show her true potential. A win in this tournament may not mean much sometime down the road. It may even just become an afterthought or a footnote.

But right now? It's an important step in her career going forward. She should win this tournament and then move on to bigger and better things.

How will Nikkita Lyons perform when she is called up to WWE's main roster? Is she a future world champion? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

