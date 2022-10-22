NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Predictions

NXT Halloween Havoc has recently become an annual event for WWE's third brand. This year's show takes place on Saturday, October 22, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

As is typical with premium live events for the brand, the card is not overloaded with matches. Instead, it focuses on critical storylines encapsulated into six bouts.

In terms of storylines, the build-up to this event has been decent. Hence, any fan who has watched NXT for any length knows that they are in for a solid night of wrestling.

As usual, the following preview offers predictions for each match on the card. With more NXT UK talent showing up on television ahead of the launch of the European brand, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for these stars.

1. Triple Threat NXT Championship Match

In the main event, Bron Breakker will defend his NXT Championship against two performers that made their name in WWE's UK-based show, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh.

Right now, Breakker is the wrestler the brand is built around, and it is clear that he is being groomed for the main roster. That being said, now is likely not the time for him to drop the title.

Dragunov and McDonagh were two of the most valuable players on the UK brand before transitioning to the Tuesday night show. Hence, it's probable that their stay in the US will be temporary until the launch of the new European brand. They will continue to be standouts wherever they end up, given their immeasurable talents in the ring and on the microphone.

Prediction: Bron Breakker will retain the NXT Championship

2. NXT Women's Championship Match

Will Alba Fyre return to championship glory at NXT Halloween Havoc?

Like Dragunov and McDonagh, Alba Fyre (the former Kay Lee Ray) stood out in NXT UK, holding the brand's women's championship for 649 days.

While there is no doubt that she will thrive as a women's champion on the US brand, she is still trying to find her groove with her current character. Moreover, the creative team hasn't built up any credible heels who could serve as her challenger should she win this Saturday.

The brand is also firmly establishing Mandy Rose's title reign, as she has held the championship for approximately a year. Given that she recently merged the US and UK titles, there is little reason to believe that she will be dropping the belt on October 22.

Fans can expect some outside interference from either the Toxic Attraction faction or Sonya Deville, who could significantly impact the bout's outcome.

Prediction: Mandy Rose will retain the NXT Women's Championship

3. Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship

The vacant North American Championship will be decided in a Ladder Match involving former champion Carmelo Hayes, Nathan Frazer, Oro Mensah, Wes Lee, and Von Wagner.

This will likely be a "high spot" style match that could open the show. When looking at the participants, while they all have bright upsides, there's none, aside from Hayes, that could really be elevated by winning the title.

It would seem odd for the creative team to take the title off of Hayes only to have him quickly regain it. But given where the other competitors are in their growth, there doesn't seem to be another viable option unless the plan is to try a radical experiment.

Prediction: Carmelo Hayes will regain the NXT North American Championship

4. Weapons Wild Match

Former friends seek to settle their feud at NXT Halloween Havoc

This bout will likely be the conclusion of the rivalry between former friends that has been going on for the last several months.

While the story is well-built, having it rely on weapons limits the ability of both Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez to construct a compelling wrestling contest. Jade has a long way to go in the ring. However, Perez has proven to be a spectacular performer at such a young age.

Expect Perez to pick up the win on Saturday night, as Jade would easily be able to rebuild following the loss.

Prediction: Roxanne Perez will defeat Cora Jade

5. Ambulance Match

Will Julius Creed be the reason his brother will have to leave NXT?

This is seemingly the best-built match on the show, as Damon Kemp has emerged as a very solid performer in his short wrestling journey. Similarly, Julius Creed has shown that he can be a credible singles competitor besides being a tag team specialist.

Expect this match to be a good mix of wrestling and brawling, which will ultimately be part of a larger story. Kemp will likely get the win here, meaning Brutus Creed will have to leave the brand. Fans should not be surprised to see another swerve, potentially involving Roderick Strong or Ivy Nile.

This setback for the Creeds should only be temporary, as there will likely be another match to reinstate Brutus on the Tuesday night show.

Prediction: Damon Kemp will defeat Julius Creed

6. Grudge Match

Will Apollo Crews Avenge the Injury Suffered at the Hands of Grayson Waller?

Grayson Waller hopes to end his heated rivalry with Apollo Crews with the final match on the card.

Waller has been a bright spot on the brand and despite this story not being as strong as it could be, fans should expect a good match. Crews will likely get the win here, and then both should hopefully move on to programs that better utilize their talents.

Prediction: Apollo Crews will defeat Grayson Waller

