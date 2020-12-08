NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020- Top 5 performers from the event

NXT TakeOver always provides the black and gold brand with a chance to stand out as performers. The WarGames event is usually the most grueling night of the year with the two-ring steel cage providing a spectacle that gives the Superstars a platform to impress. With two titular matches as well as other contests throughout the night, this was another captivating evening of action.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 featured five matches with 23 Superstars from the roster. Everyone put on absorbing efforts in a bid to break out from the pack.

Whether it was through memorable moments, spectacular spots, or incredible bouts, the stars on this roster once again did not disappoint at this special event. In this article, let's take a look at the top five performers from NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020.

#5 Pete Dunne (NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020)

The best one on one display of wrestling that took place in the two-ring steel cage at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 had to be between Pete Dunne and Kyle O'Reilly. The Bruiserweight has been on a tear on the brand since turning heel and aligning with Pat McAfee at Halloween Havoc. His brilliant ability inside the ring is no secret, but he has been given a bigger platform as of late to show off.

In his second appearance inside of WarGames, Dunne was the enforcer of Team McAfee. He was a force to be reckoned with and immediately showcased his toughness by choosing to be the first competitor from his team to enter the cage. Throughout the 45 minute contest, the former NXT UK Champion constantly cut off the members of Undisputed Era with intensity and vigor.

His Bitter End on a steel chair to Adam Cole had to be one of the most wince-inducing moments of this main event matchup. Through sheer will and brutality, Dunne proved once again why he has what it takes to be a top heel on the brand. His new attitude and alliance with McAfee have given him an extra layer of character that should take him a long way.