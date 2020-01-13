NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II - 5 things NXT got right at the event

Statement made

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II took place last night at and carried on the momentum of the first show which took place at a similar date last year.

The Empress Ballroom was set to witness some of the best British and international wrestlers in history, and none of the competitors involved disappointed the fans at any stage of the event.

Joe Coffey was set to main event the night on his quest to defeat WALTER for the NXT United Kingdom Championship. A Fatal 4-Way clash was also scheduled to crown the NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

The women of NXT came out to show what they’ve got as Kay Lee Ray defended her NXT UK Women’s Championship against former Champion Toni Storm and newcomer Piper Niven in a great clash.

Apart from all the gold on the line, Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin and Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis were the two non-title matches that fans were looking forward to.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things NXT UK got right on the first major WWE event of 2020.

#5 A Ladder Match for the ages

Imperium felt like the favorites to win the match

The NXT UK Tag Team Championships were on the line as four teams battled in a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match with the two belts hanging high above the ring.

While fans are used to watching plenty of Tag Team Ladder matches, this was no ordinary match as it involved four of the best tag teams in WWE today, namely Gallus, Imperium, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan-Webster.

All four teams had their eyes set on the prize and whenever one team seemed to be gaining momentum, another would interfere to ensure that they wouldn’t get their hands on the titles.

Andrews & Webster were outstanding in particular and delivered some great spots during the match, while Imperium was at their heelish best.

Gallus saw the titles slipping away from their hands as The Grizzled Young Veterans took control of the match, but the carnage allowed them to go over once again and retain the title to make a huge impact.

The match had everything one could ask for, from Spears through ladders to the use of Kendo Sticks. Allowing Gallus to retain the titles was the right thing to do as they need to hold the title for longer to gain more credibility and not just seem like transitional Champions.

