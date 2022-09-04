NXT Worlds Collide 2022 Preview and Predictions

NXT Worlds Collide is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 4th, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The show will feature talent across the company's various brands, including NXT 2.0, NXT UK, RAW, and SmackDown. It is also one of the final shows under the NXT UK banner before the brand shuts down and expands to NXT Europe.

Five matches have been advertised for NXT Worlds Collide, which should give fans a good amount of action over a shorter period of time. This is appreciated as many fans will be watching AEW All Out later in the evening.

The following article previews the shows and offers predictions for each match. Since many matches are designed to unify the NXT and NXT UK Championships, it will be interesting to see where things stand after the show.

#1. Championship Unification Match at NXT Worlds Collide

Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate have been the flag bearers for NXT 2.0 and NXT UK for the past year, with Bate being one of the faces of the UK brand since its inception.

This should be a fantastic match, albeit a clash of styles. Bate has proven in the past that he can put on classic matches that can last well over thirty minutes.

Breakker is explosive, but his ability to perform longer matches is yet to be seen. NXT Worlds Collide could be a good test and with the company pushing him to be the next big star, fans can expect Bron to unify the titles.

Prediction: Bron Breakker will unify the NXT 2.0 and NXT UK Championships

#2. Triple Threat Match to Unify the NXT Women's Championship

Who Will Walk Out of Worlds Collide as NXT Women's Champion?

The match will feature NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura, and the top contender, Blair Davenport.

This should be another good match and it could be that the company wants to protect both Rose and Satomura from taking losses. With this in mind and given the way Davenport has been featured, there is a good chance that she will walk out of NXT Worlds Collide with the Championship. From there, it would not be surprising to see Rose and/or Satomura move on to the main roster.

Prediction: Blair Davenport will unify the NXT Women's Championship

#3. NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match

Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop are no strangers to NXT. While they've not had the same level of success on RAW and SmackDown, they still have a decent fan following.

The company told a nice story about the journey of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter and their quest to become the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. As they recently won the titles, it is not likely they will lose them here. And getting a win over two of NXT's legacy stars will help advance them even further.

Prediction: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will retain the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship

#4. Fatal four-way NXT Tag Team Championship Unification Match

Four Tag Teams Compete to Unify the NXT Tag Team Championship

The NXT Tag Team Championship will also be unified when the NXT Tag Team Champions, the Creed Brothers, meet the NXT UK Tag Team Champions Briggs and Jensen. Pretty Deadly and Gallus round out the teams.

The Creed Brothers have a very good upside and fans can expect to see them on the main roster in short order. Similarly, Pretty Deadly has a bright main roster future, but for the purposes of this match, the most logical outcome would be to have Gallus unify the titles.

The finish will likely include Roderick Strong splitting from the Creed Brothers and dissolving the Diamond Mine once and for all.

Prediction: Gallus will win and unify the NXT Tag Team Championship

#5. NXT North American Championship Match

The NXT North American Championship Will Be On The Line

Carmelo Hayes is destined for great things, and his match at NXT Worlds Collide with Ricochet could be a classic.

Ricochet is someone who should be used better and with Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, he may get that chance. He likely won't win at NXT Worlds Collide, but this is hopefully the beginning of a more prominent presence.

Prediction: Carmelo Hayes will retain the NXT North American Championship

