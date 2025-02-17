OG Bloodline member to return on RAW & announce he isn't allowed to wrestle due to injury? Chances explored

As the Road to WrestleMania continues, the OG Bloodline has many issues to deal with. Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble and will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. He aims to become the World Champion for the first time in his WWE career.

Ad

Roman Reigns is taking time off to recover from injuries he sustained as a result of an assault from Seth Rollins at ringside during the Men's Royal Rumble match. The OTC will come after The Visionary in the coming weeks. As for Jimmy Uso, he has a feud with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown, with the Scottish Warrior targeting The OG Bloodline.

As for the fourth member of The OG Bloodline, Sami Zayn, he is recovering from an assault from his former best friend Kevin Owens, who attacked him from behind with the piledriver a couple of weeks ago on RAW.

Ad

Trending

The former Intercontinental Champion wasn't on RAW last week, but he could show up this Monday and address his status, providing an update on whether he will be able to return to the ring before the Elimination Chamber.

Even though there are reports that Zayn will return to challenge Kevin Owens to a match at Elimination Chamber, Sami could cut a promo on RAW and reveal that he is not medically cleared to compete yet, so a match with Owens in Toronto will not happen. Sami sent a message to KO last Friday on SmackDown, saying they will meet again in the ring soon.

Ad

Booking the match for Mania will allow WWE Creative to give both superstars the time to build their feud properly. WWE could also book the match for WrestleMania 41 since neither Zayn nor KO will compete for the world championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sami Zayn calls reunion with The OG Bloodline 'magical'

The former Intercontinental Champion reunited with The OG Bloodline a few months ago to take on The New Bloodline. The four superstars had moved in different directions, but reunited to face Solo Sikoa and co.

In an interview with In The Kliq, Sami Zayn referred to the reunion with The Usos and Roman Reigns, calling it 'magical.'

Ad

“You know what? It was pretty great because there really is just something magic about appearing on-screen with those guys. There’s just this weird chemistry. Maybe it’s the interaction of all our personalities and how we approach thing," Sami Zayn said. (H/T Wrestlezone)

The OG Bloodline reunited and took The New Bloodline in a WarGames Match at Survivor Series, where they earned the victory with some help from CM Punk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback