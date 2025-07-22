Paul Heyman to have former world champion turn heel at WWE SummerSlam due to one reason? Chances explored

Paul Heyman is navigating a challenging time in WWE at the moment after Seth Rollins' untimely injury at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. Amid The Visionary's absence, Roman Reigns also made his long-awaited return last week on RAW, seeking revenge on Heyman and company. While the odds seem to be working against The Oracle at the moment, one can never count Heyman out, as he always manages to find a way.The former Wiseman might do that once again at SummerSlam 2025, as he may lure a former World Heavyweight Champion to join the dark side and align with his group. That individual could be none other than Jey Uso.During this week’s Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman attempted to “reunite” with the Original Tribal Chief. He reminisced about their time during the OG Bloodline era and made an intriguing offer to Roman Reigns. With Rollins sidelined, Heyman highlighted a leadership void in his group and proposed that the OTC1 step in as the new leader.However, seeing through Heyman's facade, Reigns was quick to turn down the offer. That said, while Roman may not need The Oracle anymore, his cousin Jey Uso might be tempted by what the 59-year-old has to offer. Even in Rollins' absence, the Money in the Bank contract remains under Paul Heyman and his group's possession. The contract guarantees a clear world championship path to its holder, something Jey Uso is desperately seeking after losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther last month.Many feel that Jey's run with the World Heavyweight Title was shorter than expected and left a lot to be desired. Although Jey currently stands by his cousin in the fight against Heyman's faction, he may soon be corrupted by the desperation to reclaim the top spot, eventually succumbing to The Oracle's manipulative tactics.This shocking twist could unfold at SummerSlam, where Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are expected to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match. The YEET Master may betray Reigns and join Paul Heyman and Co. as the leader of their faction. This potential scenario could open up multiple creative directions for Jey Uso's character, leading to exciting storylines down the line.That said, it is just speculation for now.Paul Heyman could have a massive surprise in store for fans at WWE SummerSlam 2025WWE SummerSlam is just under two weeks away, and it could deliver a shocking moment. Reports suggest that Seth Rollins’ injury may be a work to set up a surprise return at The Biggest Party of The Summer. If it is true, the two-night event may turn out to be fruitful for the villainous faction.Seth Rollins could make a surprising return during one of the two world title bouts and leave New Jersey as champion. These speculations have been further fueled by Paul Heyman’s repeated emphasis on Rollins’ unavailability. This could be a deliberate misdirection on his part to pull off a major swerve at SummerSlam. That said, this is mere conjecture at this point.It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for fans at The Biggest Party of The Summer.