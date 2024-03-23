Paul Heyman must keep a watchful eye on The Rock during SmackDown tonight

Paul Heyman has been vital to the success of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in recent years, but since The Rock joined the group, he's looked concerned. The night that Rock officially acknowledged his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman was incredibly tense, something the WWE Universe pointed out on the night.

Something about The Rock seems to have Paul Heyman on edge lately, and he may be right in his silent judgment of The Final Boss, who has the power to do whatever he wants at this point. Power that could ruin his plans for WrestleMania XL weekend.

In fact, The Rock could start tearing apart Paul Heyman's woven web and crafty plots as early as tonight.

The Rock ruins the deal Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman made on RAW

On Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman offered Cody Rhodes a deal, something that shocked fans as well as Seth Rollins, with the World Heavyweight Champion questioning the move. Essentially, Cody will meet Roman Reigns face-to-face on SmackDown. Aside from Heyman, there will be no other members of The Bloodline present.

The catch? Cody Rhodes can have no one with him, either. No Seth Rollins, no Jey Uso, no Sami Zayn, nobody. Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes even shook on it, as shown above. Heyman did mention that he's not to be trusted, but Roman's a man of his word.

That may be true, but what about The Rock? Holding a powerful position in WWE, The Rock could interrupt that segment at any time, going over Heyman, Roman, and even SmackDown GM Nick Aldis's heads to attack Cody on the blue brand.

The Rock can bring in outsiders to attack Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

While they agreed that no other members of The Bloodline would be present, that doesn't mean that Cody Rhodes won't be jumped by other WWE Superstars. Playing within the bounds of Heyman's offer to Rhodes, The Rock may find a loophole.

After talking trash about The Great One a few times in 2023, Grayson Waller may be looking to score some brownie points with his boss. With the WWE Tag Title Tournament ongoing, Waller and Austin Theory may need all the help they can get. The Rock may make his own deal without The Bloodline's knowledge in order to take out Cody Rhodes.

And remember, this was Roman Reigns' deal, so he would be directly defying the Tribal Chief.

Paul Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame induction could be leading to a change of heart

With WWE honoring Paul Heyman and his many achievements at this year's Hall of Fame, there's a chance that he may have a change of heart. Seeing the promotion, as well as the fans, give him the credit he deserves may be enough.

We've seen Heyman share his soul on a few occasions, letting us into his heart when discussing Dusty Rhodes with Cody on RAW or on Talking Smack when speaking about the passing of ECW legend New Jack. Heyman has always been able to connect with the fanbase in a way other promoters have been unable to. As we get closer to his induction, a more sentimental version of Paul could emerge, one that may want to give the fans what they're looking for one last time.

If that's the case, and Heyman is sincere about their plans for Cody Rhodes tonight, The Rock's interference won't just be a disgusting trick; it will be seen as a betrayal by Heyman. One he may not forget and one that could lead to some interesting implications at WrestleMania XL.

Will The Rock ruin the deal between Heyman and Rhodes? How? Let us know your thoughts!

