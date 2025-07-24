Paul Heyman to turn WWE icon heel and make him the new leader behind Seth Rollins’ back? Exploring the possibility 

Seth Rollins' unfortunate injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event has put Paul Heyman in a lurch. The two had joined forces at WrestleMania 41, but Rollins' injury might have put a full stop to all their plans. The Architect might be out of action for the next few months, making it further difficult to consolidate their faction on Monday Night RAW.This might also prompt Heyman to take the crooked path and do something that might infuriate Seth Rollins, but could be extremely beneficial for The Oracle. He can pick a WWE legend to turn heel and lead the faction in Seth Rollins' absence. This can happen as early as next month, in MetLife Stadium at SummerSlam.The former Wiseman can apologize to CM Punk and ask him to lead the group amid Seth Rollins' absence. Punk and Heyman have been together before, and the WWE legend has also been a heel. At SummerSlam, The Straight Edge Superstar will square off against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. This will be Punk's first match for the World Heavyweight Title in the company since his return in 2023. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThere is a possibility that CM Punk beats Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship. And if that happens, Paul Heyman can come out to congratulate CM Punk and then offer him a leadership position in the group.The Best in the World might also agree to the offer, as aligning with Heyman will only help in the long run in WWE. The duo had a record 434-day run with the world title in 2013 during their previous union. It will be a win-win situation for both men. This will also set up Punk's long-term rivalry with Seth Rollins, with both men ultimately clashing at WrestleMania 42 next year.Paul Heyman gave an update on Seth Rollins' injury on WWE Monday Night RAWPaul Heyman gave a big update on Seth Rollins' injury on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. During a promo with Roman Reigns, The Oracle offered a leadership role to Reigns in the group, saying that Seth might be out of action for a long time.&quot;Seth Rollins is gonna be out of action for a long, long time,&quot; Heyman told Roman Reigns. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRoman Reigns, as expected, outrightly rejected Heyman's offer and gave him an earful for the man he had become. Later, the former Big Dog had a verbal confrontation with Bron Breakker, who even called Reigns an &quot;Old Dog&quot; and said that he was the future of WWE.They clashed minutes later, and Jey Uso came out to help Reigns against Breakker and Bronson Reed. At SummerSlam, Roman Reigns may team up with Jey Uso to fight Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.