Popular star to face discipline, major upset & more - 5 Surprises that could happen on WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW is shaping up to be an interesting show. It will feature multiple second-round King and Queen of the Ring matches. Tomorrow's edition of the red brand will take place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Drew McIntyre was supposed to battle Finn Balor last week in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament but was not medically cleared to compete. Jey Uso was announced as McIntyre's replacement, and he defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor to advance to the second round of the tournament.

Listed below are five possible surprises that could happen on WWE RAW:

#5. Drew McIntyre could cost Jey Uso his match on WWE RAW

Jey Uso will face former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov in the second round of the King of the Ring tournament. Dragunov defeated Ricochet this past Monday on WWE RAW to advance to the second round.

Drew McIntyre is likely still fuming that he was not allowed to compete in the King of the Ring tournament. The Scottish Warrior could decide to get involved in Main Event Jey's match tomorrow night and cost the former Bloodline member his opportunity to advance in the tournament.

#4. Adam Pearce could have no choice but to suspend Drew McIntyre

Adam Pearce may be compelled to suspend Drew McIntyre if he gets involved tomorrow night in any capacity. Pearce has struggled to keep things in order as the General Manager of RAW and could decide to show some authority by suspending McIntyre.

If The Scottish Warrior gets physical while he is not medically cleared, Pearce may suspend the veteran to protect him from further injury. This would allow McIntyre to take some time off to recover and possibly share some more digs at CM Punk on social media.

#3. Kofi Kingston could pull off a major upset

Expand Tweet

Kofi Kingston defeated Rey Mysterio at tonight's WWE Live Event in Georgia to advance to the second round of the King of the Ring tournament. He will battle Gunther tomorrow night. The Ring General defeated Sheamus in the main event of last week's edition of WWE RAW to advance in the tournament.

The New Day member is a former WWE Champion but hasn't had much success as a singles star as of late. Kingston could shock the wrestling world tomorrow and defeat the former Intercontinental Champion to advance to the second round.

#2. Zoey Stark could finally snap if she loses tomorrow night on RAW

Expand Tweet

Zoey Stark defeated Ivy Nile on WWE RAW last week to move on to the second round of the Queen of the Ring tournament. Lyra Valkyria made her RAW debut last week and defeated Dakota Kai in the tournament as well. Asuka was supposed to be in the match, but The Empress of Tomorrow was pulled ahead of the show due to injury.

Stark has been determined to prove her worth on the main roster and claimed that fans will soon realize that hiring her was the best decision the company ever made on social media.

The 30-year-old could snap and show a sinister side of her character if she comes up short against the former NXT Women's Champion tomorrow night on RAW.

#1. Chad Gable could kick Maxxine Dupri out of Alpha Academy

Expand Tweet

Chad Gable has turned heel since losing his opportunity at the Intercontinental Championship last month in Montreal. He attacked Sami Zayn after the match and beat him down in front of his wife in the front row.

Sami Zayn will be defending the Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring on May 25 in Saudi Arabia.

Zelina Vega was ruled out of the Queen of the Ring tournament earlier today and was replaced by Maxxine Dupri. Shayna Baszler defeated the Alpha Academy member at a WWE Live Event in Georgia to advance in the tournament. Gable could become even more of a heel by scolding Dupri for failing to defeat Baszler tomorrow night on RAW and kick her out of the faction.

