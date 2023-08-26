Popular star to turn heel on Rey Mysterio? 5 possible finishes for his US Title match vs. Austin Theory at Payback 2023

Rey Mysterio’s United States Championship match for Payback 2023 was made official on SmackDown this week. The WWE Hall of Famer will defend his championship against Austin Theory at the September 2 Premium Live Event in Pittsburgh, PA.

Theory had earned his shot at the United States Championship with a win over LA Knight last week on SmackDown. Mr. A-Town won his match against the Megastar with help from former WWE Champion, The Miz.

Fans are, without a doubt, looking forward to seeing Rey Mysterio in action at Payback 2023. Having said that, let’s predict the ending to the US Title match by laying out five possible outcomes.

#5. Santos Escobar turns heels on his mentor

Santos Escobar was originally meant to face Austin Theory for the United States Championship several weeks ago on SmackDown.

The opportunity, however, was taken away by Theory himself, who injured him before the match could even begin. Rey Mysterio replaced his protégé and defeated Theory for his title.

Escobar (left) and Mysterio (right) on WWE SmackDown

Escobar knows deep down that he would’ve been the new United States Champion if it wasn’t for Theory. The internet has been buzzing with rumors of his heel turn for months. Even Grayson Waller tried to stir the pot during his segment with Rey and Escobar last week on SmackDown. The heel turn fans have been waiting for so long might happen at Payback 2023.

#4. Austin Theory wins back his US Title

Austin Theory’s United States Championship run gets unnecessary hate on the internet. The young star successfully retained his championship against the likes of Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Edge, and John Cena, to name a few.

He was a workhorse in every sense of the word when it came to title defenses.

The match against Rey Mysterio at Payback 2023 provides a massive opportunity for Theory to reclaim his title, and he might do that. The WWE Universe shouldn’t be surprised if Theory comes out as the new United States Championship.

#3. Rey Mysterio retains the championship

Rey Mysterio has been a champion in four different decades. The greatest Luchador of all time defeated Austin Theory for the United States Title on the August 11, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Rey is more than capable of retaining his title at Payback 2023 next Saturday. The WWE Hall of Famer has never shown signs of slowing down.

All it takes is a 619 followed by a top rope splash to secure the win inside the squared circle.

#2. Grayson Waller interferes

Grayson Waller has unfinished business with Rey Mysterio. The arrogant Aussie tried to sow the seeds of discord between Mysterio and Escobar on the Grayson Waller Effect last Friday on SmackDown but was shrugged off by the lWO members.

Grayson Waller is exclusive to WWE SmackDown.

Waller failed to beat the Hall of Famer in their non-title match this Friday on SmackDown. Knowing that he won’t stop interfering in other’s business, Waller might cause a major distraction for the champion at Payback.

#1. The Judgment Day arrives

Rey Mysterio’s rivalry with The Judgment Day can never be over as long as the faction thrives in WWE. The faction was the reason Dominik ditched his own family in the first place. They were the reason Rey moved from RAW to SmackDown. They may even cost the Hall of Famer his match next Saturday at Payback 2023.

Dominik Mysterio turned heel at Clash at the Castle.

Let’s be honest. Dominik Mysterio is a champion in NXT. His father is a champion on the main roster. Dom may not rest until he costs his father the title like Rey tried to help Dragon Lee win the NXT North American Champion weeks ago. The Judgment Day runs RAW. They might end up running Payback 2023.

