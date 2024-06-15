Possible directions for Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair after losing the Women's Tag Titles at WWE Clash at the Castle

In a stunning moment that had WWE fans around the globe divided and the Glasgow crowd shouting at the top of their lungs, the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have changed hands.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill went into Clash at the Castle in a triple threat against The Unholy Union and Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler. A tough test for the duo, but they went into the bout as overwhelming favorites.

Instead, Isla Dawn, in an ending that nobody saw coming, pinned Shayna Baszler to give us brand-new champions. The crowd at WWE Clash at the Castle erupted, cheering and chanting for Dawn and Alba Fyre as they were awarded their titles as well as flowers. It was a great moment to see live, but the feeling online has been a bit more divisive.

It's been a rough weekend for Jade Cargill, especially, who lost her bags on her flight to Scotland. The dust has settled now, leaving us with one question: what's next for Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill?

#3. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill regain the WWE Women's Tag Titles

The women's tag division isn't exactly the deepest in WWE. Outside of the three teams that competed today, there are only a handful of other duos on the main roster. Unless the company begins to incorporate NXT teams into the division, they need to "hot potato" the gold a bit.

In an era where WWE is obsessed with breaking records and having historic title runs, it's a breath of fresh air to see a championship reign end in shocking fashion like this. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have dominated the competition so far, and they weren't even the team that was pinned at Clash at the Castle.

Knowing this, we'll absolutely see them cash in for their rematch sooner rather than later. Will the Unholy Union lose the gold back to the former champions in their first defense? It's a strong possibility. If the promotion is looking to keep us on our toes, it might be best to let the gold bounce from team to team, meaning Jade and Bianca could be three or four-time champions by the time it's all said and done.

#2. Jade Cargill moves on to Money in the Bank

The next time WWE will deliver a premium live event, it will be Money in the Bank on July 6th in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. With a shot to capture either of the top titles, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill may have their eyes on the big prizes. With no tag titles to focus on, these two may both look to win their first MITB briefcase.

Last year, Belair lost the now-WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam when she was cashed in on by Iyo Sky. Considering all the accolades the EST of WWE has under her belt, the briefcase is one of the last few left for her to win.

On the other hand, if Jade Cargill manages to win the Money in the Bank ladder match in her first year, it could help solidify her status as one of the most impressive talents in the promotion. More importantly, it could lead to a shocking moment between the pair, leading to a split.

#1. The Mega Powers Explode

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair have been one of the most exciting tag teams to come out of this division in years. The promotion has struggled with making the Women's Tag Titles seem important outside of the incredible run with Bayley and Sasha Banks that took place during the pandemic. Belair and Cargill are megastars, and their union in 2024 left the WWE Universe in awe.

From star power to incredible strength, these two had it all. They're must-see, and they make those titles must-see in the process. Well, they did. With the shocking loss tonight, one has to wonder if it's time to pull the trigger on the feud that the company is almost assuredly heading toward.

On her first night in a WWE ring, Jade Cargill came face-to-face with Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble with a staredown that left fans excited for a potential feud. What we got instead was Cargill's first title reign, taking on all comers with the EST as the Women's Tag Team Champions. Now that the gold holding them together has disappeared, they may begin to wonder which one of them is pulling all the weight in their team.

Cargill and Bianca are both confident, edging on the side of arrogance, and as we've seen in pro wrestling, those personalities eventually lead to an epic clash. With SummerSlam around the corner, is it time to set up what could be the feud of the summer?