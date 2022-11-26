Potential spoiler on WWE Survivor Series WarGames matches and more

We are mere hours away from one of the most awaited shows of the year - WWE Survivor Series WarGames. The show is set to take place tonight at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, and will feature the brutal "WarGames" match for the first time on the company's main roster.

Two WarGames matches will be taking place tonight, replacing the traditional men's and women's Survivor Series matches that usually take place on this Premium Live Event every year.

Tonight's show will also feature two championship matches and a must-see singles match. We now have the current betting odds for WWE Survivor Series WarGames via BetOnline, hinting at potential winners.

Please Note: Potential spoilers ahead – betting odds do not guarantee winners but could be leading indicators.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to team up for the first time with the entire Bloodline - The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn, as they will take on The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in a WarGames match. The Bloodline is currently slightly favored to win this match.

In the Women's WarGames match, Team Bayley is the favorite to win their match against Team Belair.

Full last-minute betting odds for WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Here are the full last-minute betting odds for all five matches announced for WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

The United States Championship and the SmackDown Women's Championship will be on the line tonight. However, both Seth Rollins and Ronda Rousey are currently the favorites to retain their titles.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Men's WarGames Match - The Bloodline (-160) vs. The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens (+120)

Women's WarGames Match - Team Belair (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch) (+150) vs. Team Bayley (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley) (-200)

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey (-4000) vs. Shotzi (+850)

United States Champion Seth Rollins (-400) vs. Austin Theory (+250) vs. Bobby Lashley (+1200)

AJ Styles (-300) vs. Finn Balor (+200)

How excited are you for the first WWE Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event? Do you think the main roster could match the craziness of the NXT WarGames matches? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

