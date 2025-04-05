Predicting 5 WWE Superstars for LA Knight's multi-man US Title match at WrestleMania 41

It looks like LA Knight is heading into WrestleMania 41 as the United States Champion after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura and defending the title against Braun Strowman already. With several superstars involved in the title scene, fans believe WWE might book a multi-man match for the US Title at The Show of Shows.

From dominant forces to high-profile debuts, here are five names who could challenge The Megastar for his championship.

#5. Andrade

Andrade has been waiting for another shot at the US Title after failing to win at Crown Jewel last year in a Triple Threat against Knight and Carmelo Hayes. Earlier this year, he defeated Carmelo Hayes in a best-of-five series to earn another opportunity.

With both Hayes and Nakamura out of the picture, Andrade is next in line. His technical style and renewed momentum make him a perfect addition to a high-stakes WrestleMania ladder match. The 35-year-old has been quietly building up his credibility since that Crown Jewel loss. With LA Knight busy fending off other challenges, he has the perfect chance to strike.

#4. Rey Fenix

Rey Fenix is rumored to make his WWE debut soon, with reports confirming he has joined the SmackDown roster just before WrestleMania 41. The former AEW star has been linked to WWE since last August, and now that he is free from his contract, he is set to appear on the blue brand just in time.

WWE reportedly has big plans for him, and there is a strong chance that they might interrupt LA Knight’s celebration or promo to make a huge impact. A debut feud with him for the US Title can showcase his skills on a grand stage. His inclusion in a multi-man match would give him a chance to shine immediately.

#3. Jacob Fatu

Jacob is easily one of the most dangerous superstars on SmackDown right now. Since arriving, he has dominated nearly everyone in his path. The Samoan Werewolf has instead focused on the United States championship and has made it very clear that he wants to bring the title to his family. His recent match against Braun Strowman ended in a DQ when Solo Sikoa returned and interfered, handing the title shot to Strowman.

But Fatu wasn’t done. During the LA Knight versus Braun Strowman match, Fatu struck again - this time causing another disqualification. He hit Strowman with multiple Moonsaults in the ring and made it clear that he wants the US Title, no matter what. Backstage, he clashed with Solo Siko and Tama Tonga over not informing them of his actions. Sikoa might get a new enforcer if Fatu is not cooperative. He also declared he would bring the title home - with or without help - which sets him up for a huge WrestleMania moment.

#2. Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo has unfinished business with LA Knight. He lost at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, but never backed down from the title challengers. Last year, Knight promised to help him get a US Title shot if he could beat AJ Styles, but an injury cut that match short, and things quickly turned personal. After a lot of back-and-forth accusations at each other, it led to a Triple Threat match at Crown Jewel. Knight pinned Hayes to retain his title.

Most recently, Hayes scored a tag team win against LA Knight and R-Truth on the February 21 episode of SmackDown, proving that he’s still very much in the mix. If WWE does go the multi-man route at the main event, he could be added back into the title picture to finish what he started last year.

#1. Braun Strowman to challenge LA Knight again

Braun Strowman recently faced LA Knight for the United States championship, and many fans believed The Monster of all Monsters was finally going to pick up a big win. However, that match ended in a DQ when Jacob Fatu stormed the ring.

While Strowman didn’t win the title yet, his performance and recent build-up on SmackDown have made it clear that he is not done chasing the title.

He has not won any major title since returning. But his presence alone makes any match feel bigger. With LA Knight, Fatu, and others in the mix, adding him to a multi-man match at The Showcase of The Immortals makes perfect sense. His desire for redemption is another layer of drama to the storyline. Tonight on the blue brand, a match has been booked between him and Fatu, and it will be interesting to see who wins. The Stamford-based promotion can capitalize on this moment by adding him to the match.

Well, nothing has been confirmed yet, but a multi-man US Title match at WrestleMania 41 feels likely. Knight is a fighting champion, but with this match talent gunning for his title, his reign could be in serious trouble. Let’s see who wins the US Title on The Show of Shows if this match occurs.

